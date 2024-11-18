In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today reviewed and ecided to supersede the decision taken at the Board Meeting held on February 29 2024 for Issue of preferential issue and approved fresh allotment of 5714000 equity shares at issue price of Rs. 113.5 amounting to Rs. 64,85,39,000. This is to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th March, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio visual Means to transact the business as set out in the enclosed Notice. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2024) Please find enclosed copy of proceedings of EGM held on 29th March, 2024 Please find attached proceedings of EGM under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Pursuant to your email dated 05-04-2024, please find enclosed revised proceedings of EOGM with conclusion time of meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.04.2024)