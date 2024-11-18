iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Batliboi Ltd EGM

15.7
(-0.32%)
Jun 20, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Batliboi CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Nov 202419 Dec 2024
COM 19/12/2024 Please find the attached copy of intimation of Shareholders Meeting Court convened Meeting to be held on Thursday, December 19, 2024 Please find the attached copy of intimation of record date for shareholders Meeting to be held on Thursday December 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024) Summary of proceedings of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Batliboi Limited held on 19th December, 2024 through VC/OAVM pursuant to directions of Honble NCLT, Mumbai (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024) We hereby submit results of e-voting along with Scrutinizer report for the Equity Shareholders meeting held on 19th December, 2024 as per the directions of the Honble NCLT, Mumbai (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)
EGM6 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today reviewed and ecided to supersede the decision taken at the Board Meeting held on February 29 2024 for Issue of preferential issue and approved fresh allotment of 5714000 equity shares at issue price of Rs. 113.5 amounting to Rs. 64,85,39,000. This is to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th March, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio visual Means to transact the business as set out in the enclosed Notice. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2024) Please find enclosed copy of proceedings of EGM held on 29th March, 2024 Please find attached proceedings of EGM under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Pursuant to your email dated 05-04-2024, please find enclosed revised proceedings of EOGM with conclusion time of meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.04.2024)

Batliboi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Batliboi Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.