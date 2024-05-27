Dear Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 80th Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. In Lakhs) For the Year ended Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Standalone Standalone Consolidated Consolidated Revenue from operations 19560.07 19,485.47 28639.17 25,383.26 Other Income 773.02 504.52 607.30 453.55 Total Income 20333.09 19,989.99 29246.47 25,836.81 PBDIT 1527.53 1,642.89 2280.76 2,049.19 Less: Finance Cost 418.99 485.92 485.02 522.29 Less: Depreciation 317.02 324.01 401.37 416.96 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax & Exceptional Items 791.52 832.96 1394.37 1,109.94 Exceptional items: Income/(expenses) - - - - PBT 791.52 832.96 1394.37 1,109.94 Provision of Taxation : Current Tax - - - - Deferred Tax (269.47) 35.32 (278.67) 35.37 Mat credit (Reversal) (7.00) (11.43) (7.00) (11.43) Less: Current Year & Earlier Year Tax 30.75 - 192.36 77.93 Other Comprehensive Income (19.30) 8.06 (2.90) (14.78) Tax adjustments in respect of earlier years - - - - PAT 465.00 864.91 913.44 1,041.17

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND OUTLOOK

During the year ended 31st March, 2024, your Company on a standalone basis improved its total income approximately by 2% and on a consolidated basis by nearly 13% over the previous year. The Profit before tax on standalone basis for March 31,2024 is Rs. 791.52 lakhs and March 31,2023 was Rs. 832.96 lakhs and on consolidated basis for March 31,2024 is Rs. 1394.37 lakhs and for March 31, 2023 was Rs, 1109.94 lakhs.

Therefore during the year, the profit after tax on standalone basis was Rs. 465.00 lakhs and on a consolidated basis was Rs. 913.44 lakhs for year ended March 31a2024.

3. DIVIDEND

Your Directors have recommended final Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each and 1% i.e. Rs. 1/- per preference share of Rs. 100/- each for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Profit for the Year of Rs. 465.00 Lakhs is credited to the Profit and Loss account.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company is having an Authorized share capital of Rs. 30.01 Crores comprising of 4,61,70,400 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each and 6,92,480 Preference shares of Rs. 100 each. The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 14.44 Crores and the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Preference Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 6.92 Crores.

During the year the Company has allotted 1,60,003 Equity Shares under ESOP scheme.

The Company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 29, 2024 has approved issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Non- Promoter Category and allotted 52,64,000 equity shares on April 12, 2024.

Apart from above, the Company has neither issued shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to the employees or to Directors of the Company (other than ESOPs), under any Scheme during the year under review.

6. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

1) Quickmill Inc., Canada

Quickmill Inc. headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada is engaged in the design, manufacture, sales and service of a line of large sized Gantry Drilling and Milling machines globally. Customers are mainly from Energy, Heat Transfer, Steel Service sectors, large Industrial machinery manufacturers and job shop manufacturing sectors.

During the year ended March 31,2024 the total revenue was Rs 90.79 crores as compared to previous year which was Rs. 58.97 crores. The profit for the year ended March 31,2024 was Rs. 6.92 crores as compared to previous year which was Rs. 2.09 crores.

Queens Projects (Mauritius) Ltd, 100% Subsidiary Company is undergoing voluntary liquidation process and consequently the shares of Quickmill Inc and 760 Rye Street Inc. (Canada), two step down subsidiaries of the Company earlier held by Queen Projects (Mauritius) Ltd. have been transferred to the Company.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company with its Subsidiaries forms part of the Annual Report and the Accounts in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Accounting Standards prescribed by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Board of Directors of the Company reviewed the affairs of subsidiaries of the Company. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries, which forms part of the Annual Report. Further a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries is given in Form No. AOC-1 at the end of this Report. The Company will make available the accounts of subsidiaries to any member of the Company on request.

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Sheela Bhogilal, Non-Executive Director (DIN: 00173197) will retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Your Directors recommends her re-appointment.

During the year under review, Mr. E. A. Kshirsagar (DIN: 00121824) demised on November 11, 2023. The Company immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure. The Board of Directors had placed on record a deep appreciation n for the valuable services rendered by Mr. E. A. Kshirsagar during his tenure as Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company.

The Board at their Meeting held on February 9, 2024 and on the recommendations from Nomination and Remuneration Commitee had appointed Mr. Binoy Parikh as Independent Non- Executive Director and Mr. Jai Diwani as Independent, Non- Executive Director. The member at the Extra Ordinary Genral Meeting held on March 29, 2024 had also approved the appointment of Mr. Binoy Parikh and Mr. Jai Diwanji as Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company.

8. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Independent Directors have submitted the Declaration of Independence, as required pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided therein and also none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

9. BOARD EVALUATION

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), the annual performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors, Chairman and the Board as a whole (including its Committees) was carried out in the separate meeting of Independent Directors.

Independent Directors, in their separate meeting, held on 8th February, 2024 reviewed performance of the Non Independent Directors, Board as a whole including committees. All the directors present participated in the discussion & suggested areas of improvement/changes. Assessment of Independent directors was shared with the Chairman of the Board. Independent Directors, in their separate meeting, also reviewed the performance of the Chairman after taking into account the views of all the Directors.

Criteria of performance evaluation of the Board and Directors are laid down by Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company. The NRC decided to continue existing method of performance evaluation through circulation of performance evaluation sheets. An assessment sheet based on SEBI Guidance Note dated January 05, 2017, containing the parameters of performance evaluation along with rating scale was circulated to the Directors. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out performance evaluation of its own, evaluation of working of the Committees and performance evaluation of all Directors in aforesaid manner

10. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The familiarization program seeks to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes.

The policy on Companys familiarization program for Independent Directors is posted on the Companys website. www.batliboi.com.

11. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration policy is posted on the Companys website www.batliboi.com. The more details about the Nomination and Remuneration policy is provided in corporate governance report.

12. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors.

During the year, nine (9) Board Meetings and six (6) Audit Committee Meetings were held. The details of which are given in Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report.

13. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), a Report on Corporate Governance along with Compliance Certificate issued by Secretarial Auditors of the Company forms integral part of this Report.

14. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

The Company has implemented Employees Stock Option Plan (ESOP) with a view to encourage, reward and retain the employees and to give them an opportunity to participate in the growth of the Company in accordance with SEBI (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999, SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 duly approved by the Members at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 13th December, 2011. During the year 50,000 Options were lapsed, which have been added back to the available bank and the same will be used for re-issue of options.

The disclosures as required under Regulation 14 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2021 and Section 62(1) (b) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 are set out in ‘Annexure A to this Report.

A Certificate from the Secretarial Auditor of the Company as required under Regulation 13 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2021 shall be placed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for inspection by the Members.

15. FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public/members under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees given and Investments made during the year covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All Related Party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on the arms length basis and were in ordinary course of business and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions between the Company and the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Subsidiaries, relatives or other designated persons, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) along with the justification for entering into such contract or arrangement in form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

All Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and have been approved by the Board. Omnibus approval is obtained for the transactions that are foreseen and repetitive in nature.

Your Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions, which is also available on Companys website. www.batliboi.com.

18. MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved policy for determining material subsidiaries in line with the Listing regulations as amended from time to time.The policy is available on the Companys website www. batliboi.com

The Company has one material subsidiary i.e Quickmill Inc, Canada.

19. AUDIT COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

The details pertaining to composition of Audit Committee are included in Corporate Governance report, which form part of this Report.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In accordance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meeting of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted vigil mechanism policy in place to enable the Directors and employees to have direct access to the Chairman / Managing Director or the Members of the Audit Committee. The details of the vigil mechanism is explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company at www.batliboi.com.

21. BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. The Company believes that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background, age, ethnicity, race and gender, which will help the Company to retain its competitive advantage. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors. The policy is available on our website at www.batliboi.com

22. HUMAN RESOURCE

The company is deeply indebted to all its employees at all levels for the manner in which they have managed all the various activities may it be production, marketing and sales, finance, administration etc during the year when the entire nation was affected by second and third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Relations between management and employees at all levels including the union remain cordial and pro-active and despite the restrictions due to the pandemic continuous improvement in productivity and processes at all functions were undertaken.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (CSR)

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee of the Board. During the year, the Corporate Social Responsibility is applicable to the Company during the year under review. Due to previous years losses the Company is not bound to spend any amount for the FY 2023-2024 under CSR. The details are provided in Annexure F to the Directors Report

24. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 34(2) (e)read with Schedule-V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) is given in this Annual Report for the year under review.

25. AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors and Statutory Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2022 appointed Mukund M. Chitale& Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm registration no 106655W), as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of Seventy Eighth Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Eighty Third Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027 covering second term of five consecutive years.

The Statutory Auditors M/s. Mukund M. Chitale& Co., Chartered Accountants have issued their reports on Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023-2024.

The statutory audit report for the year 2023-2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by statutory auditor.

No frauds have been reported by the Statutory Auditors during the financial year 2023-2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Cost Auditors

In accordance with the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Board has, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s. V. J. Talati& Co. at a remuneration of Rs. 65,000/- (Rupees Sixty Five Thousand Only) plus taxes as applicable and re-imbursement of out of pocket expenses as may be incurred for conducting the Cost Audit for the financial year 2024-2025.

In terms of the provisions of Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14(a)(ii) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be ratified by the Members of the Company. Accordingly, a resolution seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained. The Company has filed the Cost Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The Cost Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 will be filed in due course.

Secretarial Auditors and Secretarial Audit Report

M/s. D. S. Momaya & Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, were appointed as Secretarial Auditors of your Company to conduct a Secretarial Audit of records and documents of the Company for financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Secretarial Audit Report is provided in Annexure-B to this Report.

26. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company confirms compliance with the applicable requirements of Secretarial Standards 1 and 2.

27. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION & PROTECTION FUND

In terms of the erstwhile provisions of Section 205C of the Companies Act, 1956, the Company had transferred Unpaid or Unclaimed dividend and interest thereon which remained unclaimed or unpaid for a period of 7 years from the date it become due for payment to the Investors Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government. The list of Unclaimed Dividend transferred to IEPF is uploaded on Companys website at www.batliboi.com. As on 31st March, 2024, the Company do not have any unpaid dividend due to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

Thus, any claimant of dividend transferred above shall be entitled to claim the dividend from Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) in accordance with such rules, procedure and submission of documents as prescribed by the Central Government in this regard.

28. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology, absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated in Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in the Annexure C forming part of this Report.

29. LISTING

For the Year ended March 31, 2024, 2,90,45,884 Equity Shares are listed on BSE Limited, Mumbai, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 (Scrip Code: 522004) and the Company has paid the Annual listing fees for the financial year 2024-2025.

30. SAFETY AUDIT

As per the Companys practice, safety audit is conducted once in a year. Accordingly, Safety Audit was conducted by an Independent Consultant.

31. DISCLOSURE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company is an equal opportunity employer and consciously strives to build a work culture that promotes dignity of all employees. As required under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressel) Act, 2013, and Rules framed there under, the Company has implemented a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressel of Sexual harassment of Women at workplace. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. Accordingly, an Internal Complaint Committee has been formed and the policy on ‘Anti-Sexual Harassment is posted on the website of the Company at www.batliboi.com.

Matters handled by Internal Complaint Committee during the year 2023-2024, are as follows:-

• Number of complaints on sexual harassment received during the year: NIL

• Number of complaints disposed off during the year: N.A.

• Number of cases pending for more than 90 days: N.A.

• Nature of action taken by the Employer: N.A.

• Number of Workshops: NIL

32. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return in Form MGT-7 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, shall be filed within 60 days of ensuing Annual General Meeting and will be available on the website of the Company at www.batliboi.com

The Company has placed a copy of annual return of the financial year 2022-2023 on its website at www.batliboi.com

33. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There have been no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals affecting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

34. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Information pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of the employees of the Company are annexed to this report as ‘Annexure D.

In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, none of the employees are in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules. Statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn is annexed to this report as ‘Annexure E.

35. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Audit Committee has established and maintained an effective Internal Control over financial reporting. Standard operating practices have been laid down and are being followed. The criterion is also being audited and management has taken effective steps to ensure adequate control over financial reporting.

36. RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. In line with corporate best practices, your Company assesses the risks in the internal and external environment which will monitor, evaluate and execute all mitigation actions in this regards and takes all measures necessary to effectively deal with incidences of risk. Adequate risk management framework capable of addressing the risks is in place.

37. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS DURING THE YEAR

There is no material change and commitment during the year.

38. UPDATES ON MERGER/AMALGAMATION

During the year the Company had filed revised draft scheme of Amalgamtion between Batliboi Environmental Engineering Limited and Batliboi Limited which was approved by the Board of Directors on 11th March, 2024. Subsequently process for seeking approval to the scheme of amalgamation from all the regulatory authorities has commenced. Accordingly the Company has filed an application with Stock Exchange i.e. BSE under regulation 37 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015.

39. OTHER DISCLOSURES

i. No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable; and

ii. The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

40. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:-

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for year ended 2024;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care, to the best of their knowledge and ability, for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating efficiently.

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating efficiently

41. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain Statements in this Annual Report may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by forward looking statements. Important factors that could influence the Companys operation can be affected by global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments in India and in countries in which the Company conducts business, litigation, industrial relations and other incidental factors.

42. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express and place on record their appreciation for the continued support, cooperation, trust and assistance extended by shareholders, employees, customers, principals, vendors, agents, bankers, financial institutions, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders of the Company.