|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Aug 2024
|27 May 2024
|The 80th Aimual General Meeting of the Companywill be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 04:00 P.M through Video Conferencing. We hereby submit the revised proceedings of the 80th Annual General Meeting along with the conclusion time of the Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024) In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 44 and other applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the voting results and Consolidated Scrutinizer Report for the 80th AGM held on 13th August, 2024 at 04:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.