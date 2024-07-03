iifl-logo-icon 1
Aaron Industries Ltd Share Price

368.35
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aaron Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

388

Prev. Close

380.25

Turnover(Lac.)

65.91

Day's High

398.45

Day's Low

365.1

52 Week's High

417.35

52 Week's Low

242.1

Book Value

37.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

385.78

P/E

55.19

EPS

6.89

Divi. Yield

0.26

Aaron Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aaron Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aaron Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.51%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aaron Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.47

10.04

10.04

10.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.37

10.44

5.85

2.13

Net Worth

35.84

20.48

15.89

12.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

37.74

24.96

21.39

11.76

yoy growth (%)

51.18

16.65

81.83

145.17

Raw materials

-25.76

-16.51

-13.85

-7.02

As % of sales

68.27

66.14

64.75

59.65

Employee costs

-3.22

-2.79

-2.46

-1.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.86

2.45

2.01

1.33

Depreciation

-0.84

-0.63

-0.55

-0.1

Tax paid

-1.15

-0.52

-0.58

-0.4

Working capital

3.75

-0.04

3.14

1.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

51.18

16.65

81.83

145.17

Op profit growth

69.32

13.73

95.25

515.81

EBIT growth

74.36

11.38

75.61

504.74

Net profit growth

92.48

35.29

53.06

1,723.24

No Record Found

Aaron Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aaron Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Amar Chinubhai Doshi

WTD & Executive Director

Karan Amar Doshi

Executive Director & CFO

Monish Amarbhai Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeepkumar Sanmukhlal Choksi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal R Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shrungi Kiranbhai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aaron Industries Ltd

Summary

Aaron Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aaron Industries Private Limited on October 23, 2013. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Aaron Industries Limited on January 29, 2018. The Company was founded by Mr. Amar Chinubhai Doshi in year 2013 as a separate entity for elevator industry to provide exceptional design in elevator cabins and started its own journey as group Company of MOTI Group. Moti Group started with manufacturing of Iron Clad Switches at Surat in 1961 by Mr. Chinubhai Doshi, father of Promoter, Mr. Amar Chinubhai Doshi. Moti Group believed in Growing through Quality from day one. Encouraged by the progress, Mr. Amar C Doshi started new venture named as Aaron Industries Private Limited in 2013 for manufacturing and trading of Elevator products and other elevator parts with continuation of existing business also. Currently the company is providing all Elevator product and parts under one roof. It includes Elevator cabins, doors, frame, Header, Traction Machine and etc. From designing ultra-modern, up-to-the-mark cabins for luxurious properties-residential as well as commercials, the company gives its customers as artistic edge that enhances their property and provide customer satisfaction. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing of various electronic equipment like Distribution boxes, Busbar chambers, Loom switch, cable tray, building hardware mat
Company FAQs

What is the Aaron Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aaron Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹368.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aaron Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aaron Industries Ltd is ₹385.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aaron Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aaron Industries Ltd is 55.19 and 10.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aaron Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aaron Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aaron Industries Ltd is ₹242.1 and ₹417.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aaron Industries Ltd?

Aaron Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.42%, 3 Years at 44.78%, 1 Year at 34.86%, 6 Month at 45.55%, 3 Month at 47.76% and 1 Month at 19.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aaron Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aaron Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.06 %
Institutions - 0.52 %
Public - 26.43 %

