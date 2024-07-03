Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹388
Prev. Close₹380.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.91
Day's High₹398.45
Day's Low₹365.1
52 Week's High₹417.35
52 Week's Low₹242.1
Book Value₹37.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)385.78
P/E55.19
EPS6.89
Divi. Yield0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.47
10.04
10.04
10.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.37
10.44
5.85
2.13
Net Worth
35.84
20.48
15.89
12.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
37.74
24.96
21.39
11.76
yoy growth (%)
51.18
16.65
81.83
145.17
Raw materials
-25.76
-16.51
-13.85
-7.02
As % of sales
68.27
66.14
64.75
59.65
Employee costs
-3.22
-2.79
-2.46
-1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.86
2.45
2.01
1.33
Depreciation
-0.84
-0.63
-0.55
-0.1
Tax paid
-1.15
-0.52
-0.58
-0.4
Working capital
3.75
-0.04
3.14
1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.18
16.65
81.83
145.17
Op profit growth
69.32
13.73
95.25
515.81
EBIT growth
74.36
11.38
75.61
504.74
Net profit growth
92.48
35.29
53.06
1,723.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Amar Chinubhai Doshi
WTD & Executive Director
Karan Amar Doshi
Executive Director & CFO
Monish Amarbhai Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeepkumar Sanmukhlal Choksi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal R Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shrungi Kiranbhai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Aaron Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Aaron Industries Private Limited on October 23, 2013. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Aaron Industries Limited on January 29, 2018. The Company was founded by Mr. Amar Chinubhai Doshi in year 2013 as a separate entity for elevator industry to provide exceptional design in elevator cabins and started its own journey as group Company of MOTI Group. Moti Group started with manufacturing of Iron Clad Switches at Surat in 1961 by Mr. Chinubhai Doshi, father of Promoter, Mr. Amar Chinubhai Doshi. Moti Group believed in Growing through Quality from day one. Encouraged by the progress, Mr. Amar C Doshi started new venture named as Aaron Industries Private Limited in 2013 for manufacturing and trading of Elevator products and other elevator parts with continuation of existing business also. Currently the company is providing all Elevator product and parts under one roof. It includes Elevator cabins, doors, frame, Header, Traction Machine and etc. From designing ultra-modern, up-to-the-mark cabins for luxurious properties-residential as well as commercials, the company gives its customers as artistic edge that enhances their property and provide customer satisfaction. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing of various electronic equipment like Distribution boxes, Busbar chambers, Loom switch, cable tray, building hardware mat
The Aaron Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹368.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aaron Industries Ltd is ₹385.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aaron Industries Ltd is 55.19 and 10.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aaron Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aaron Industries Ltd is ₹242.1 and ₹417.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aaron Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.42%, 3 Years at 44.78%, 1 Year at 34.86%, 6 Month at 45.55%, 3 Month at 47.76% and 1 Month at 19.26%.
