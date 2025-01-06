iifl-logo-icon 1
Aaron Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

368.35
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aaron Industries Ltd

Aaron Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.86

2.45

2.01

1.33

Depreciation

-0.84

-0.63

-0.55

-0.1

Tax paid

-1.15

-0.52

-0.58

-0.4

Working capital

3.75

-0.04

3.14

1.63

Other operating items

Operating

6.6

1.25

4.01

2.46

Capital expenditure

2.81

4.22

8.6

1.45

Free cash flow

9.41

5.47

12.61

3.91

Equity raised

4.27

10.28

8.91

2.51

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.6

3.75

4.53

1.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.29

19.5

26.05

8.22

QUICKLINKS FOR Aaron Industries Ltd

