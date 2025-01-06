Aaron Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.86
2.45
2.01
1.33
Depreciation
-0.84
-0.63
-0.55
-0.1
Tax paid
-1.15
-0.52
-0.58
-0.4
Working capital
3.75
-0.04
3.14
1.63
Other operating items
Operating
6.6
1.25
4.01
2.46
Capital expenditure
2.81
4.22
8.6
1.45
Free cash flow
9.41
5.47
12.61
3.91
Equity raised
4.27
10.28
8.91
2.51
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.6
3.75
4.53
1.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.29
19.5
26.05
8.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.