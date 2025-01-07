Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
37.74
24.96
21.39
11.76
yoy growth (%)
51.18
16.65
81.83
145.17
Raw materials
-25.76
-16.51
-13.85
-7.02
As % of sales
68.27
66.14
64.75
59.65
Employee costs
-3.22
-2.79
-2.46
-1.57
As % of sales
8.54
11.21
11.51
13.39
Other costs
-2.88
-2.18
-2.03
-1.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.63
8.76
9.49
13.69
Operating profit
5.86
3.46
3.04
1.56
OPM
15.54
13.87
14.23
13.25
Depreciation
-0.84
-0.63
-0.55
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.44
-0.58
-0.14
Other income
0.03
0.06
0.1
0.02
Profit before tax
4.86
2.45
2.01
1.33
Taxes
-1.15
-0.52
-0.58
-0.4
Tax rate
-23.69
-21.54
-29.26
-30.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.7
1.92
1.42
0.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.7
1.92
1.42
0.93
yoy growth (%)
92.48
35.29
53.06
1,723.24
NPM
9.82
7.71
6.65
7.9
