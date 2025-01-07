iifl-logo-icon 1
Aaron Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

372.5
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

37.74

24.96

21.39

11.76

yoy growth (%)

51.18

16.65

81.83

145.17

Raw materials

-25.76

-16.51

-13.85

-7.02

As % of sales

68.27

66.14

64.75

59.65

Employee costs

-3.22

-2.79

-2.46

-1.57

As % of sales

8.54

11.21

11.51

13.39

Other costs

-2.88

-2.18

-2.03

-1.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.63

8.76

9.49

13.69

Operating profit

5.86

3.46

3.04

1.56

OPM

15.54

13.87

14.23

13.25

Depreciation

-0.84

-0.63

-0.55

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.44

-0.58

-0.14

Other income

0.03

0.06

0.1

0.02

Profit before tax

4.86

2.45

2.01

1.33

Taxes

-1.15

-0.52

-0.58

-0.4

Tax rate

-23.69

-21.54

-29.26

-30.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.7

1.92

1.42

0.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.7

1.92

1.42

0.93

yoy growth (%)

92.48

35.29

53.06

1,723.24

NPM

9.82

7.71

6.65

7.9

