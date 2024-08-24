Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Aaron Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Financial Results/Other business matters Aaron Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 10 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Aaron Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024