SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹5,843.05
Prev. Close₹5,843.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹209.53
Day's High₹5,897.95
Day's Low₹5,620
52 Week's High₹6,999
52 Week's Low₹4,620
Book Value₹255.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,809.89
P/E52.8
EPS110.32
Divi. Yield1.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.39
15.39
15.39
15.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.67
244.88
228.83
243.83
Net Worth
306.06
260.27
244.22
259.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
892.8
681.16
697.96
543.56
yoy growth (%)
31.07
-2.4
28.4
6.56
Raw materials
-564.23
-439.15
-435.84
-349.08
As % of sales
63.19
64.47
62.44
64.22
Employee costs
-94.81
-76.74
-75.56
-59.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
113.56
80.53
97.24
54.52
Depreciation
-11.33
-11.71
-12.58
-10.09
Tax paid
-29.25
-21.24
-25.83
-15.49
Working capital
-7.56
-47.71
13.54
77.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.07
-2.4
28.4
6.56
Op profit growth
43.61
-15.84
84.08
20.28
EBIT growth
40.65
-17.18
79.27
16.54
Net profit growth
42.19
-16.97
92.22
38.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
Gross Sales
392
327.29
271.6
213.83
154.71
Excise Duty
49.04
40.08
33.43
25.68
18.4
Net Sales
342.95
287.2
238.16
188.16
136.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.82
5.78
9.89
4.38
3.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Vaidyanathan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikram Tandon
Managing Director
Rohit Gambhir
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kelvin Johnson
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G Balaji
Independent Director
Cauvery Dharmaraj
Director & CFO
MOHAN BHUVARAHAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Esab India Ltd
Summary
ESAB India Ltd is one of the leading suppliers of welding and cutting products in the country. The Company is engaged in the business of fabrication technology. The Company operate significantly into domestic and international markets.The company products became an integral part of industries like Shipbuilding, Petrochemical, Construction, Transport, Offshore, Energy and Repair and Maintenance. Their product range cover welding consumables, reclamation consumables, arc equipment, industrial gas equipment, cutting machines and working environment products for specialized welding, cutting and allied needs. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur. Colfax Corporation is a Delaware, USA based industrial group with existing global business interests in, medical devices, fabrication technology products and services. Colfax Corporation holds 73.72% of equity shares of the company through ESAB Holdings Limited, UK and Exelvia Group India BV, Netherlands which are its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries. ESAB India Ltd was incorporated on November 10, 1987. In July 1988, the company commenced their business operation with the acquisition of the welding division of Peico Electronics & Electricals Ltd (now Philips India Ltd) located at Kalwa in Maharashtra. In the year 1991, the company acquired the entire welding division of Indian Oxygen Ltd (now known as BOC India Ltd) with three manufacturing units; two at Kolkata and one at Chennai. In th
Read More
The Esab India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5723.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esab India Ltd is ₹8809.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Esab India Ltd is 52.8 and 25.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esab India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esab India Ltd is ₹4620 and ₹6999 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Esab India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.82%, 3 Years at 19.63%, 1 Year at 0.36%, 6 Month at -3.41%, 3 Month at -5.91% and 1 Month at -3.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.