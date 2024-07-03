iifl-logo-icon 1
Esab India Ltd Share Price

5,723.3
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,843.05
  • Day's High5,897.95
  • 52 Wk High6,999
  • Prev. Close5,843.05
  • Day's Low5,620
  • 52 Wk Low 4,620
  • Turnover (lac)209.53
  • P/E52.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value255.75
  • EPS110.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,809.89
  • Div. Yield1.48
No Records Found

Esab India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

5,843.05

Prev. Close

5,843.05

Turnover(Lac.)

209.53

Day's High

5,897.95

Day's Low

5,620

52 Week's High

6,999

52 Week's Low

4,620

Book Value

255.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,809.89

P/E

52.8

EPS

110.32

Divi. Yield

1.48

Esab India Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Esab India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Esab India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.72%

Foreign: 73.72%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 14.85%

Institutions: 14.85%

Non-Institutions: 11.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Esab India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.39

15.39

15.39

15.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

290.67

244.88

228.83

243.83

Net Worth

306.06

260.27

244.22

259.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

892.8

681.16

697.96

543.56

yoy growth (%)

31.07

-2.4

28.4

6.56

Raw materials

-564.23

-439.15

-435.84

-349.08

As % of sales

63.19

64.47

62.44

64.22

Employee costs

-94.81

-76.74

-75.56

-59.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

113.56

80.53

97.24

54.52

Depreciation

-11.33

-11.71

-12.58

-10.09

Tax paid

-29.25

-21.24

-25.83

-15.49

Working capital

-7.56

-47.71

13.54

77.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.07

-2.4

28.4

6.56

Op profit growth

43.61

-15.84

84.08

20.28

EBIT growth

40.65

-17.18

79.27

16.54

Net profit growth

42.19

-16.97

92.22

38.3

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2007Dec-2006Dec-2005Dec-2004Dec-2003

Gross Sales

392

327.29

271.6

213.83

154.71

Excise Duty

49.04

40.08

33.43

25.68

18.4

Net Sales

342.95

287.2

238.16

188.16

136.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.82

5.78

9.89

4.38

3.54

View Annually Results

Esab India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Esab India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Vaidyanathan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikram Tandon

Managing Director

Rohit Gambhir

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kelvin Johnson

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G Balaji

Independent Director

Cauvery Dharmaraj

Director & CFO

MOHAN BHUVARAHAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Esab India Ltd

Summary

ESAB India Ltd is one of the leading suppliers of welding and cutting products in the country. The Company is engaged in the business of fabrication technology. The Company operate significantly into domestic and international markets.The company products became an integral part of industries like Shipbuilding, Petrochemical, Construction, Transport, Offshore, Energy and Repair and Maintenance. Their product range cover welding consumables, reclamation consumables, arc equipment, industrial gas equipment, cutting machines and working environment products for specialized welding, cutting and allied needs. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur. Colfax Corporation is a Delaware, USA based industrial group with existing global business interests in, medical devices, fabrication technology products and services. Colfax Corporation holds 73.72% of equity shares of the company through ESAB Holdings Limited, UK and Exelvia Group India BV, Netherlands which are its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries. ESAB India Ltd was incorporated on November 10, 1987. In July 1988, the company commenced their business operation with the acquisition of the welding division of Peico Electronics & Electricals Ltd (now Philips India Ltd) located at Kalwa in Maharashtra. In the year 1991, the company acquired the entire welding division of Indian Oxygen Ltd (now known as BOC India Ltd) with three manufacturing units; two at Kolkata and one at Chennai. In th
Company FAQs

What is the Esab India Ltd share price today?

The Esab India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5723.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Esab India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esab India Ltd is ₹8809.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Esab India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Esab India Ltd is 52.8 and 25.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Esab India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esab India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esab India Ltd is ₹4620 and ₹6999 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Esab India Ltd?

Esab India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.82%, 3 Years at 19.63%, 1 Year at 0.36%, 6 Month at -3.41%, 3 Month at -5.91% and 1 Month at -3.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Esab India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Esab India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.72 %
Institutions - 14.86 %
Public - 11.42 %

