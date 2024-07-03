Summary

ESAB India Ltd is one of the leading suppliers of welding and cutting products in the country. The Company is engaged in the business of fabrication technology. The Company operate significantly into domestic and international markets.The company products became an integral part of industries like Shipbuilding, Petrochemical, Construction, Transport, Offshore, Energy and Repair and Maintenance. Their product range cover welding consumables, reclamation consumables, arc equipment, industrial gas equipment, cutting machines and working environment products for specialized welding, cutting and allied needs. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur. Colfax Corporation is a Delaware, USA based industrial group with existing global business interests in, medical devices, fabrication technology products and services. Colfax Corporation holds 73.72% of equity shares of the company through ESAB Holdings Limited, UK and Exelvia Group India BV, Netherlands which are its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries. ESAB India Ltd was incorporated on November 10, 1987. In July 1988, the company commenced their business operation with the acquisition of the welding division of Peico Electronics & Electricals Ltd (now Philips India Ltd) located at Kalwa in Maharashtra. In the year 1991, the company acquired the entire welding division of Indian Oxygen Ltd (now known as BOC India Ltd) with three manufacturing units; two at Kolkata and one at Chennai. In th

