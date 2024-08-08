iifl-logo-icon 1
Esab India Ltd AGM

5,236.35
(-0.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:38:25 AM

Esab India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Aug 202423 May 2024
The Thirty Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 8th of August 2024 at 15.30 Hrs through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 8th August 2024 at 3.30 P.M (IST) through VC or OAVM. The meeting commenced at 3:30 PM and concluded at 4:10 PM. Brief proceedings are provided in Annexure. Kindly note that the voting results will be announced upon receipt of Scrutinisers report and will be submitted as per regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the voting results of the businesses along with Scrutinisers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

