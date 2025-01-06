iifl-logo-icon 1
Esab India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,723.3
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Esab India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

113.56

80.53

97.24

54.52

Depreciation

-11.33

-11.71

-12.58

-10.09

Tax paid

-29.25

-21.24

-25.83

-15.49

Working capital

-7.56

-47.71

13.54

77.75

Other operating items

Operating

65.4

-0.13

72.37

106.69

Capital expenditure

9.44

14.35

24.71

15.51

Free cash flow

74.84

14.22

97.08

122.2

Equity raised

388.35

506.9

613.82

654.42

Investing

-10.08

-28.74

-54.59

-22.28

Financing

6.07

8.07

4.68

-1.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.54

Net in cash

459.19

500.45

660.99

754.55

