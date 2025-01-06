Esab India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
113.56
80.53
97.24
54.52
Depreciation
-11.33
-11.71
-12.58
-10.09
Tax paid
-29.25
-21.24
-25.83
-15.49
Working capital
-7.56
-47.71
13.54
77.75
Other operating items
Operating
65.4
-0.13
72.37
106.69
Capital expenditure
9.44
14.35
24.71
15.51
Free cash flow
74.84
14.22
97.08
122.2
Equity raised
388.35
506.9
613.82
654.42
Investing
-10.08
-28.74
-54.59
-22.28
Financing
6.07
8.07
4.68
-1.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.54
Net in cash
459.19
500.45
660.99
754.55
