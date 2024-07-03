Esab India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
Gross Sales
392
327.29
271.6
213.83
154.71
Excise Duty
49.04
40.08
33.43
25.68
18.4
Net Sales
342.95
287.2
238.16
188.16
136.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.82
5.78
9.89
4.38
3.54
Total Income
350.77
293
248.05
192.53
139.85
Total Expenditure
263.02
222.21
184.13
153.32
131.24
PBIDT
87.75
70.79
63.93
39.22
8.6
Interest
0.87
1.26
1.33
0.75
2.3
PBDT
86.87
69.51
62.59
38.47
6.3
Depreciation
5.61
4.71
4.46
5.34
5.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.57
21.37
17.09
12.75
-0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0.25
1.05
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
53.68
42.65
39.66
20.37
0.75
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0
0
-0.05
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
53.63
42.65
39.66
20.43
0.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
3.11
0.25
1.08
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
53.63
42.65
36.54
20.17
-0.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
34.84
27.7
25.78
13.27
0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
260
0
0
Equity
15.39
15.39
15.39
15.39
15.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
68,40,731
96,49,820
96,49,820
96,49,820
96,49,820
Public Shareholding (%)
44.4
62.7
62.7
62.7
62.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.58
24.64
26.84
20.84
6.31
PBDTM(%)
25.33
24.2
26.28
20.44
4.62
PATM(%)
15.65
14.84
16.65
10.83
0.55
