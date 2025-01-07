iifl-logo-icon 1
Esab India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,608.2
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

892.8

681.16

697.96

543.56

yoy growth (%)

31.07

-2.4

28.4

6.56

Raw materials

-564.23

-439.15

-435.84

-349.08

As % of sales

63.19

64.47

62.44

64.22

Employee costs

-94.81

-76.74

-75.56

-59.15

As % of sales

10.61

11.26

10.82

10.88

Other costs

-116.76

-83.8

-89.75

-82.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.07

12.3

12.85

15.22

Operating profit

117

81.47

96.81

52.59

OPM

13.1

11.96

13.87

9.67

Depreciation

-11.33

-11.71

-12.58

-10.09

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.41

-0.5

0

Other income

8.18

11.18

13.51

12.02

Profit before tax

113.56

80.53

97.24

54.52

Taxes

-29.25

-21.24

-25.83

-15.49

Tax rate

-25.75

-26.37

-26.56

-28.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.3

59.29

71.41

39.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.88

Net profit

84.31

59.29

71.41

37.15

yoy growth (%)

42.19

-16.97

92.22

38.3

NPM

9.44

8.7

10.23

6.83

