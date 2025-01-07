Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
892.8
681.16
697.96
543.56
yoy growth (%)
31.07
-2.4
28.4
6.56
Raw materials
-564.23
-439.15
-435.84
-349.08
As % of sales
63.19
64.47
62.44
64.22
Employee costs
-94.81
-76.74
-75.56
-59.15
As % of sales
10.61
11.26
10.82
10.88
Other costs
-116.76
-83.8
-89.75
-82.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.07
12.3
12.85
15.22
Operating profit
117
81.47
96.81
52.59
OPM
13.1
11.96
13.87
9.67
Depreciation
-11.33
-11.71
-12.58
-10.09
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.41
-0.5
0
Other income
8.18
11.18
13.51
12.02
Profit before tax
113.56
80.53
97.24
54.52
Taxes
-29.25
-21.24
-25.83
-15.49
Tax rate
-25.75
-26.37
-26.56
-28.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.3
59.29
71.41
39.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.88
Net profit
84.31
59.29
71.41
37.15
yoy growth (%)
42.19
-16.97
92.22
38.3
NPM
9.44
8.7
10.23
6.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.