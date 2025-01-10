Esab India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.39
15.39
15.39
15.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.67
244.88
228.83
243.83
Net Worth
306.06
260.27
244.22
259.22
Minority Interest
Debt
4.57
4.01
2.68
3.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.95
5.03
4.53
4.17
Total Liabilities
316.58
269.31
251.43
266.78
Fixed Assets
129.56
114.55
92.51
92.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.44
0.15
31.16
41.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.93
6.11
6.15
5.62
Networking Capital
90.86
92.05
76.63
85.75
Inventories
111.26
123.43
104.9
73.49
Inventory Days
42.88
39.37
Sundry Debtors
188.82
152.28
135.22
98.82
Debtor Days
55.28
52.95
Other Current Assets
31.15
26.07
25.71
39.02
Sundry Creditors
-136.29
-155.71
-143.93
-96.39
Creditor Days
58.84
51.65
Other Current Liabilities
-104.07
-54.02
-45.27
-29.19
Cash
87.78
56.45
44.98
42.02
Total Assets
316.58
269.31
251.43
266.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.