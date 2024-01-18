iifl-logo-icon 1
Esab India Ltd Dividend

5,202.85
(1.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:19:53 AM

Esab India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 202425250Interim
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 08th November 2024 has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 25/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (250%) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025 resulting in an outflow of Rs. 38,48,25,500/- (subject to deduction of tax at source where applicable). The said Interim Dividend declared by the Board of Directors would be paid to the equity shareholders on or before 5th December 2024.
Dividend23 May 20241 Aug 2024-30300Final
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23rd May 2024 has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (300%) for the year ended 31st March 2024 resulting in an outflow of Rs. 46,17,90,600/- (including tax deducted at source thereon)
Dividend27 Mar 20245 Apr 20245 Apr 202424240Interim 2
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th March 2024 has declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (240%) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 resulting in an outflow of Rs. 36,94,32,480/- (subject to deduction of tax at source where applicable). The said Second Interim Dividend declared by the Board of Directors would be paid to the equity shareholders on 24th April 2024. Read less..

