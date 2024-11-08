Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 26 Sep 2024

ESAB INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 08th November 2024 Friday to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th September 2024. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 will be sent to you within 30 minutes of closure of the Board Meeting. The Un-audited Financial Results is due for publication in (i) Business Standard - In English (ii) Makkal Kural - In Tamil. As per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the amendment regulations 2018 the Trading Window for the purpose of transacting in Companys Shares will remain closed with effect from 1st October 2024 to 10th November 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 08th November 2024 has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 25/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (250%) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025 resulting in an outflow of Rs. 38,48,25,500/- (subject to deduction of tax at source where applicable). The said Interim Dividend declared by the Board of Directors would be paid to the equity shareholders on or before 5th December 2024. Kindly bring this to the attention of the members and investors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 26 Jun 2024

ESAB INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 7th August 2024 to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 will be sent to you within 30 minutes of closure of the Board Meeting. The unaudited financial results is due for publication in (i) Business Standard - In English (ii) Makkal Kural - In Tamil. In pursuance of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, we are sending herewith the textual matter of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 which is scheduled for Publication in a) Business Standard in English b) Makkal Kural in Tamil. Please note that the results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by our Board of Directors at their meetings held on 7th August 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 19:10 Hrs and Concluded at 19:55Hrs. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 28 Mar 2024

ESAB INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 23rd May 2024 thursday to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The audited financial results will be sent to you within 30 minutes of closure of Board Meeting. The Audited Financial Results is due for publication in a) Business Standard - in English b) Makkal Kural - in Tamil. Outcome of Board meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, we wish to inform that the Audit Committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23rd May 2024, have appointed M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chennai as statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 37th AGM until conclusion of 42nd AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

ESAB INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 27th March 2024 to consider and declare a Second Interim Dividend if any to the Equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The Second Interim Dividend if declared shall be paid to those equity shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 5th April 2024 fixed for this purpose in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as tabulated below: The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th March 2024 has declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (240%) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 resulting in an outflow of Rs. 36,94,32,480/- (subject to deduction of tax at source where applicable). The said Second Interim Dividend declared by the Board of Directors would be paid to the equity shareholders on 24th April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2024) Further to our letter dated 27th March 2024, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was held on 27th March 2024 was commenced at 17.30 hours and concluded at 18.35 hours. Request you to kindly take this on record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 27 Dec 2023