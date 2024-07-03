Summary

Grindwell Norton Limited (GNL) is one of the subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain), a transnational group with its headquarters in Paris and with sales of Euro 51.20 billion in 2022. Saint-Gobain has reorganized its businesses into two broad areas: Construction or Building related businesses that serve Regional markets and businesses that serve Global markets. The businesses that serve Global markets fall within the High Performance Solutions sector of Saint-Gobain. The Companys businesses are part of the High Performance Solutions sector. Within GNO, the businesses are divided into 3 major segments: Abrasives, Ceramics & Plastics and IT Services. The main businesses in GNL segment are Silicon Carbide, High Performance Refractories and Performance Plastics. The Abrasives business has four manufacturing sites: Mora (near Mumbai), Bengaluru, Nagpur and Bated (Himachal Pradesh). All the sites are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. Saint-Gobain is a major player worldwide in Abrasives. Besides, GNO has a contract manufacturing facility.Silicon Carbide (SiC) is manufactured at GNLs plant located at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. SiC is also manufactured by the companys subsidiary, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Bhutan Private Limited, at its plant near Phuentsholing in Bhutan. Both the plants are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.High Performance Refractories (HPR) has two plants: one is located at Bengaluru and other at Halol, ne

