Grindwell Norton Ltd Share Price

1,946.35
(0.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:10 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,946.35
  • Day's High1,946.35
  • 52 Wk High2,960
  • Prev. Close1,933.3
  • Day's Low1,946.35
  • 52 Wk Low 1,875.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.37
  • P/E57.61
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value201.74
  • EPS33.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,549.99
  • Div. Yield0.88
Grindwell Norton Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,946.35

Prev. Close

1,933.3

Turnover(Lac.)

2.37

Day's High

1,946.35

Day's Low

1,946.35

52 Week's High

2,960

52 Week's Low

1,875.2

Book Value

201.74

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,549.99

P/E

57.61

EPS

33.56

Divi. Yield

0.88

Grindwell Norton Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

Grindwell Norton Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Grindwell Norton Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.33%

Foreign: 51.32%

Indian: 6.70%

Non-Promoter- 24.95%

Institutions: 24.95%

Non-Institutions: 17.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Grindwell Norton Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.36

55.36

55.36

55.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,995.69

1,749

1,507.68

1,301.7

Net Worth

2,051.05

1,804.36

1,563.04

1,357.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,005.62

1,632.9

1,552.35

1,566.85

yoy growth (%)

22.82

5.18

-0.92

11.48

Raw materials

-897.66

-732.47

-729.77

-727.52

As % of sales

44.75

44.85

47.01

46.43

Employee costs

-248.12

-205.42

-201.81

-189.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

399.62

319.63

239.36

253.09

Depreciation

-51.24

-51.89

-54.65

-42.21

Tax paid

-101.62

-77.56

-56.41

-89.25

Working capital

271.26

64.26

-327.51

67.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.82

5.18

-0.92

11.48

Op profit growth

24.07

28.42

-2.69

9.65

EBIT growth

24.99

32.51

-4.29

14.08

Net profit growth

23.1

32.31

11.66

11.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,668.64

2,525.2

2,012.76

1,637.91

1,566.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,668.64

2,525.2

2,012.76

1,637.91

1,566.89

Other Operating Income

18.13

16.14

0

0

12.68

Other Income

68.31

56.07

53.09

50.97

40.38

Grindwell Norton Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grindwell Norton Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Visweswaran

Non Executive Director

Sreedhar Natarajan

Independent Director

Archana Niranjan Hingorani

Independent Director

SUBODH SATCHITANAND NADKARNI

Managing Director

B Santhanam

Non Executive Director

David Molho

Non Executive Director

Aakil Mahajan

Non Executive Director

Jean-Claude Lasserre

Whole-time Director

Venugopal Shanbhag

Independent Director

Kaustubh Govind Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grindwell Norton Ltd

Summary

Grindwell Norton Limited (GNL) is one of the subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain), a transnational group with its headquarters in Paris and with sales of Euro 51.20 billion in 2022. Saint-Gobain has reorganized its businesses into two broad areas: Construction or Building related businesses that serve Regional markets and businesses that serve Global markets. The businesses that serve Global markets fall within the High Performance Solutions sector of Saint-Gobain. The Companys businesses are part of the High Performance Solutions sector. Within GNO, the businesses are divided into 3 major segments: Abrasives, Ceramics & Plastics and IT Services. The main businesses in GNL segment are Silicon Carbide, High Performance Refractories and Performance Plastics. The Abrasives business has four manufacturing sites: Mora (near Mumbai), Bengaluru, Nagpur and Bated (Himachal Pradesh). All the sites are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. Saint-Gobain is a major player worldwide in Abrasives. Besides, GNO has a contract manufacturing facility.Silicon Carbide (SiC) is manufactured at GNLs plant located at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. SiC is also manufactured by the companys subsidiary, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Bhutan Private Limited, at its plant near Phuentsholing in Bhutan. Both the plants are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.High Performance Refractories (HPR) has two plants: one is located at Bengaluru and other at Halol, ne
Company FAQs

What is the Grindwell Norton Ltd share price today?

The Grindwell Norton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1946.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grindwell Norton Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grindwell Norton Ltd is ₹21549.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grindwell Norton Ltd is 57.61 and 10.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grindwell Norton Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grindwell Norton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grindwell Norton Ltd is ₹1875.2 and ₹2960 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Grindwell Norton Ltd?

Grindwell Norton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.48%, 3 Years at -0.27%, 1 Year at -17.47%, 6 Month at -33.79%, 3 Month at -20.11% and 1 Month at -12.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grindwell Norton Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grindwell Norton Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.03 %
Institutions - 24.95 %
Public - 17.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Grindwell Norton Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

