SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,946.35
Prev. Close₹1,933.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.37
Day's High₹1,946.35
Day's Low₹1,946.35
52 Week's High₹2,960
52 Week's Low₹1,875.2
Book Value₹201.74
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,549.99
P/E57.61
EPS33.56
Divi. Yield0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.36
55.36
55.36
55.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,995.69
1,749
1,507.68
1,301.7
Net Worth
2,051.05
1,804.36
1,563.04
1,357.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,005.62
1,632.9
1,552.35
1,566.85
yoy growth (%)
22.82
5.18
-0.92
11.48
Raw materials
-897.66
-732.47
-729.77
-727.52
As % of sales
44.75
44.85
47.01
46.43
Employee costs
-248.12
-205.42
-201.81
-189.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
399.62
319.63
239.36
253.09
Depreciation
-51.24
-51.89
-54.65
-42.21
Tax paid
-101.62
-77.56
-56.41
-89.25
Working capital
271.26
64.26
-327.51
67.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.82
5.18
-0.92
11.48
Op profit growth
24.07
28.42
-2.69
9.65
EBIT growth
24.99
32.51
-4.29
14.08
Net profit growth
23.1
32.31
11.66
11.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,668.64
2,525.2
2,012.76
1,637.91
1,566.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,668.64
2,525.2
2,012.76
1,637.91
1,566.89
Other Operating Income
18.13
16.14
0
0
12.68
Other Income
68.31
56.07
53.09
50.97
40.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Visweswaran
Non Executive Director
Sreedhar Natarajan
Independent Director
Archana Niranjan Hingorani
Independent Director
SUBODH SATCHITANAND NADKARNI
Managing Director
B Santhanam
Non Executive Director
David Molho
Non Executive Director
Aakil Mahajan
Non Executive Director
Jean-Claude Lasserre
Whole-time Director
Venugopal Shanbhag
Independent Director
Kaustubh Govind Shukla
Summary
Grindwell Norton Limited (GNL) is one of the subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain), a transnational group with its headquarters in Paris and with sales of Euro 51.20 billion in 2022. Saint-Gobain has reorganized its businesses into two broad areas: Construction or Building related businesses that serve Regional markets and businesses that serve Global markets. The businesses that serve Global markets fall within the High Performance Solutions sector of Saint-Gobain. The Companys businesses are part of the High Performance Solutions sector. Within GNO, the businesses are divided into 3 major segments: Abrasives, Ceramics & Plastics and IT Services. The main businesses in GNL segment are Silicon Carbide, High Performance Refractories and Performance Plastics. The Abrasives business has four manufacturing sites: Mora (near Mumbai), Bengaluru, Nagpur and Bated (Himachal Pradesh). All the sites are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. Saint-Gobain is a major player worldwide in Abrasives. Besides, GNO has a contract manufacturing facility.Silicon Carbide (SiC) is manufactured at GNLs plant located at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. SiC is also manufactured by the companys subsidiary, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Bhutan Private Limited, at its plant near Phuentsholing in Bhutan. Both the plants are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.High Performance Refractories (HPR) has two plants: one is located at Bengaluru and other at Halol, ne
The Grindwell Norton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1946.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grindwell Norton Ltd is ₹21549.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Grindwell Norton Ltd is 57.61 and 10.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grindwell Norton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grindwell Norton Ltd is ₹1875.2 and ₹2960 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Grindwell Norton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.48%, 3 Years at -0.27%, 1 Year at -17.47%, 6 Month at -33.79%, 3 Month at -20.11% and 1 Month at -12.75%.
