Grindwell Norton Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
399.62
319.63
239.36
253.09
Depreciation
-51.24
-51.89
-54.65
-42.21
Tax paid
-101.62
-77.56
-56.41
-89.25
Working capital
271.26
64.26
-327.51
67.97
Other operating items
Operating
518.01
254.43
-199.21
189.6
Capital expenditure
54.16
34.32
92.81
45.7
Free cash flow
572.17
288.75
-106.4
235.3
Equity raised
2,511.38
2,180.93
1,969.82
1,795.11
Investing
-181.66
130.73
400.05
11.85
Financing
23.88
10.37
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,925.77
2,610.79
2,263.47
2,042.26
