Grindwell Norton Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,883.75
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Grindwell Norton FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

399.62

319.63

239.36

253.09

Depreciation

-51.24

-51.89

-54.65

-42.21

Tax paid

-101.62

-77.56

-56.41

-89.25

Working capital

271.26

64.26

-327.51

67.97

Other operating items

Operating

518.01

254.43

-199.21

189.6

Capital expenditure

54.16

34.32

92.81

45.7

Free cash flow

572.17

288.75

-106.4

235.3

Equity raised

2,511.38

2,180.93

1,969.82

1,795.11

Investing

-181.66

130.73

400.05

11.85

Financing

23.88

10.37

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,925.77

2,610.79

2,263.47

2,042.26

