iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

30 Jun 2025 , 10:45 PM

Grindwell Norton Ltd. has proposed a final dividend of ₹17 per equity share for FY24–25. The recommendation was included in the company’s notice for its upcoming 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

If shareholders approve the proposal, the dividend will be disbursed starting July 29, 2025. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as July 15, 2025. Besides the dividend payout, shareholders will also vote on several other resolutions during the AGM.

These include the reappointment of Aakil Mahajan as a Director and the appointment of Stephanie Billet as a Non-Executive Director. The agenda also features the ratification of remuneration for the company’s cost auditor.

The 75th AGM is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST. It will be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means, in line with regulatory guidelines.

The company has also proposed appointing M/s. Parikh & Associates as secretarial auditors for a period of five years. Full details, including the official AGM notice and supporting documents, have been made available on the company’s investor relations website.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Annual General Meeting
  • final dividend
  • Grindwell Norton
  • record date
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.