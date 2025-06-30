Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Grindwell Norton Ltd. has proposed a final dividend of ₹17 per equity share for FY24–25. The recommendation was included in the company’s notice for its upcoming 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

If shareholders approve the proposal, the dividend will be disbursed starting July 29, 2025. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as July 15, 2025. Besides the dividend payout, shareholders will also vote on several other resolutions during the AGM.

These include the reappointment of Aakil Mahajan as a Director and the appointment of Stephanie Billet as a Non-Executive Director. The agenda also features the ratification of remuneration for the company’s cost auditor.

The 75th AGM is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST. It will be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means, in line with regulatory guidelines.

The company has also proposed appointing M/s. Parikh & Associates as secretarial auditors for a period of five years. Full details, including the official AGM notice and supporting documents, have been made available on the company’s investor relations website.

