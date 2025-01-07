iifl-logo-icon 1
Grindwell Norton Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,891.55
(0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,005.62

1,632.9

1,552.35

1,566.85

yoy growth (%)

22.82

5.18

-0.92

11.48

Raw materials

-897.66

-732.47

-729.77

-727.52

As % of sales

44.75

44.85

47.01

46.43

Employee costs

-248.12

-205.42

-201.81

-189.54

As % of sales

12.37

12.58

13

12.09

Other costs

-458.07

-371.2

-368.63

-390.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.83

22.73

23.74

24.93

Operating profit

401.76

323.8

252.13

259.12

OPM

20.03

19.82

16.24

16.53

Depreciation

-51.24

-51.89

-54.65

-42.21

Interest expense

-3.96

-3.24

-4.27

-1.48

Other income

53.06

50.96

46.16

37.67

Profit before tax

399.62

319.63

239.36

253.09

Taxes

-101.62

-77.56

-56.41

-89.25

Tax rate

-25.43

-24.26

-23.56

-35.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

297.99

242.07

182.95

163.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

297.99

242.07

182.95

163.83

yoy growth (%)

23.1

32.31

11.66

11.33

NPM

14.85

14.82

11.78

10.45

