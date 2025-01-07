Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,005.62
1,632.9
1,552.35
1,566.85
yoy growth (%)
22.82
5.18
-0.92
11.48
Raw materials
-897.66
-732.47
-729.77
-727.52
As % of sales
44.75
44.85
47.01
46.43
Employee costs
-248.12
-205.42
-201.81
-189.54
As % of sales
12.37
12.58
13
12.09
Other costs
-458.07
-371.2
-368.63
-390.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.83
22.73
23.74
24.93
Operating profit
401.76
323.8
252.13
259.12
OPM
20.03
19.82
16.24
16.53
Depreciation
-51.24
-51.89
-54.65
-42.21
Interest expense
-3.96
-3.24
-4.27
-1.48
Other income
53.06
50.96
46.16
37.67
Profit before tax
399.62
319.63
239.36
253.09
Taxes
-101.62
-77.56
-56.41
-89.25
Tax rate
-25.43
-24.26
-23.56
-35.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
297.99
242.07
182.95
163.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
297.99
242.07
182.95
163.83
yoy growth (%)
23.1
32.31
11.66
11.33
NPM
14.85
14.82
11.78
10.45
