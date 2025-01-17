Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.88
3.69
10.38
13.26
Op profit growth
23.84
22.52
7.13
27.84
EBIT growth
25.04
29.78
7.9
26.01
Net profit growth
23.6
31.04
21.88
25.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.94
19.78
16.74
17.25
EBIT margin
19.92
19.57
15.64
16
Net profit margin
14.68
14.6
11.55
10.46
RoCE
26.29
24.19
21.7
22.88
RoNW
5.03
4.68
4.19
3.97
RoA
4.84
4.51
4
3.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.65
21.47
16.61
13.63
Dividend per share
12
9.5
7.5
5
Cash EPS
21.87
16.69
11.26
9.47
Book value per share
141.66
123.26
107.23
89.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
67.51
44.35
27.65
37.05
P/CEPS
82.26
57.05
40.77
53.3
P/B
12.7
7.72
4.28
5.64
EV/EBIDTA
43.26
27.8
16.63
19.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
36.96
Tax payout
-25.4
-25.04
-24.21
-33.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.77
45.33
44.14
38.83
Inventory days
69.83
69.73
66.46
65.99
Creditor days
-73.28
-75.68
-60.16
-56.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-97.32
-93.82
-55.29
-149.42
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.08
-0.01
-0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-0.65
-0.36
-0.05
-1.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.21
-44
-45.13
-43.57
Employee costs
-12.45
-12.68
-12.96
-12.35
Other costs
-23.38
-23.52
-25.14
-26.81
