Grindwell Norton Ltd Key Ratios

1,824.75
(-0.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.88

3.69

10.38

13.26

Op profit growth

23.84

22.52

7.13

27.84

EBIT growth

25.04

29.78

7.9

26.01

Net profit growth

23.6

31.04

21.88

25.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.94

19.78

16.74

17.25

EBIT margin

19.92

19.57

15.64

16

Net profit margin

14.68

14.6

11.55

10.46

RoCE

26.29

24.19

21.7

22.88

RoNW

5.03

4.68

4.19

3.97

RoA

4.84

4.51

4

3.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.65

21.47

16.61

13.63

Dividend per share

12

9.5

7.5

5

Cash EPS

21.87

16.69

11.26

9.47

Book value per share

141.66

123.26

107.23

89.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

67.51

44.35

27.65

37.05

P/CEPS

82.26

57.05

40.77

53.3

P/B

12.7

7.72

4.28

5.64

EV/EBIDTA

43.26

27.8

16.63

19.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

36.96

Tax payout

-25.4

-25.04

-24.21

-33.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.77

45.33

44.14

38.83

Inventory days

69.83

69.73

66.46

65.99

Creditor days

-73.28

-75.68

-60.16

-56.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-97.32

-93.82

-55.29

-149.42

Net debt / equity

-0.16

-0.08

-0.01

-0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-0.65

-0.36

-0.05

-1.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.21

-44

-45.13

-43.57

Employee costs

-12.45

-12.68

-12.96

-12.35

Other costs

-23.38

-23.52

-25.14

-26.81

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

