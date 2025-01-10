Grindwell Norton Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.36
55.36
55.36
55.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,995.69
1,749
1,507.68
1,301.7
Net Worth
2,051.05
1,804.36
1,563.04
1,357.06
Minority Interest
Debt
74.77
41.5
13.51
10.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.11
37.32
33.36
32.53
Total Liabilities
2,169.93
1,883.18
1,609.91
1,399.96
Fixed Assets
858.39
688.2
432.53
371.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
710.17
665.31
552.11
733.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.01
23.46
17.86
13.22
Networking Capital
366.97
372.89
339.53
158.99
Inventories
474.12
451.15
437.37
314.62
Inventory Days
79.59
70.32
Sundry Debtors
352.56
277.43
236.28
199.76
Debtor Days
43
44.65
Other Current Assets
135.19
165.64
166.61
100.5
Sundry Creditors
-369.87
-296.22
-324.64
-315.79
Creditor Days
59.08
70.58
Other Current Liabilities
-225.03
-225.11
-176.09
-140.1
Cash
212.39
133.31
267.88
122.09
Total Assets
2,169.93
1,883.17
1,609.91
1,399.95
