TO THE MEMBERS OF GRINDWELL NORTON LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements of GRINDWELL NORTON LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and the Notes to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind-AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind-AS) and with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind- AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key audit matter description How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue Recognition and Measurement Our procedures included: Revenue from sale of goods and services is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Assessing the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy, by comparing the same with the applicable Ind-AS. Cut-off is the key assertion insofar as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement in financial statements for the year. Risk that revenue from operations could be overstated due to booking of revenues pertaining to post year end. Tests of controls: Revenue is measured net of trade discounts, schemes and returns. The estimation of the various types of discounts, schemes and returns to be recognised based on sales made during the year is material and considered to be judgmental owing to the varying terms of the agreements with customers which are based on annual contracts or shorter-term arrangements. Understanding and evaluating the design and implementation of controls and testing the operating effectiveness of key controls over the accuracy of discounts, commission and rebates and correct timing of revenue recognition, the accuracy of pricing master and discounts, rebates and incentives in the applicable accounting system and the interface to general ledger accounting system. Accumulated experience is used to estimate the provision for discounts, schemes and returns considering the arrangements with customers. Tests of details: We have therefore identified cut-off risk and Management estimate with respect to discounts, schemes and returns as a key audit matter. - Verified the supporting documentation for determining that the revenue was recognised in the correct accounting period (cut-off testing). Performed tests, on a sample basis, on revenue recognised and verified that the revenue was recognised at a point-in-time, as per the terms of agreement with customers; - Comparing the discounts schemes and returns with the prior year and where relevant, performed further inquiries and testing. Verifying the manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual or irregular items. - To assess the recoverability of trade receivables, our procedures included an assessment of whether the provision against, or write off of the receivables, impacted our view as to the initial recognition of the related revenue. We also assessed as to whether the disclosures in respect of revenue were adequate.

2. assessment of Valuation of unquoted Equity Investment Our procedures to test the valuation of investment in the unquoted equity instruments include the following: The Company has an equity interest amounting to 227,40.00 lakhs in an unquoted company which is accounted on Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard Ind AS - 113 Fair Value Measurement. accounting policies: In measuring this investment, valuation methods are used based on inputs that are not directly observable from market information and certain other unobservable inputs. The Management has also used the services of an independent professional valuation expert in this regard, wherever considered necessary. Assessed the appropriateness of the relevant accounting policy of the Company, including those relating to recognition and measurement of financial instruments and ensuring compliance with applicable accounting standards. Key inputs used in the valuation of the above investment are cash flow projections, growth rate, terminal value, discount rate, net asset value, etc. Tests of controls: Risk identified: Understanding and evaluating the design and implementation of controls and testing the operating effectiveness of key controls over determination of fair value (including valuation model and assumptions / judgements) of unquoted equity instrument. The valuation of this investment is a focus area of our audit as it is highly dependent on estimates (including various assumptions and techniques used) which contain assumptions that are not observable in the market. tests of details: Given the inherent subjectivity in the valuation of the above investment, relative significance of this investment to the standalone financial statements and the nature and extent of audit procedures involved, we determined this to be a key audit matter. - Assessing the accuracy and reasonableness of the input data provided by the Management by agreeing with approved budgets. - Comparing recent historical results vis-a-vis corresponding budgets. - Evaluation of competence, capabilities and objectivity of the valuation expert engaged by the Management. - Assessment of reasonableness of cash flow projections and performed audit procedures on Managements assumptions such as earnings, growth rate, cost escalation / savings, etc. and have assessed valuation methodology, discount rate, terminal growth rate, etc. - Tested the mathematical accuracy of the discounted cash flow projections. Traced the net assets value to the draft financial statements of the investee. Assessed adequacy of relevant disclosures in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the standalone Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind-AS

financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind-as financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative

factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by section143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the subparagraph b) of paragraph 2 above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules"), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind-AS financial statements - Refer Note 45 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable laws or Accounting Standards for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts. Refer Notes 1.3(I) and Note 43(C) to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024, except when disputes relating to ownership of the underlying shares are unresolved. Refer Note 26 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

iv) The Management has represented that:

a) to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) of the Rules as provided under a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software programs for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that no audit trail was enabled at the database level for its accounting software, including SAP, Sales Portal, GNO Apps, Nimble, Swifter ERS, SafeNet, and One HR, to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Rules on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 104607W / W100166

Daraius Z. Fraser partner

Membership No. 042454 UDIN: 24042454BKBKCU7785

Place - Mumbai Date - May 6, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report

to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

i) Property Plant and Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment by which the property, plant and equipment including Right-to-use assets are verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the policy, the Company has physically verified certain property, plant and equipment during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed in respect of such assets verified during the year.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sales deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the Lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company or in the name of the erstwhile Company as disclosed in Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. In case of Leasehold Land where the agreement was entered in the name of erstwhile PRS Permacel Private Limited, now merged with the Company, the Company is in the process of getting the same registered under the name of the Company, as disclosed in Note 3A of the Standalone Financial Statements.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) Inventory:

a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on such physical verification of inventories between physical stock and book records is less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventories and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management and books and records maintained, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) The Company has made investments in a company during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security

and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties during the year, except loans given to employees.

a) The Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, hence reporting under paragraph (iii) (a) is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investments made by the Company, are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. During the year, the Company has not provided guarantees, given security and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships. However, the Company has granted loans to its employees, the terms and conditions of the loans to its employees, are prima facie not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

c) In respect of loans to employees and key managerial personnel, the repayment schedule of principal has been stipulated and the receipt / repayments are regular.

d) In respect of loans granted to employees and key managerial personnel, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days.

e) In respect of loans granted to employees and key managerial personnel, there were no amounts which have fallen due

during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same employees.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under paragraph (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loans or given guarantee or provided any security to parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of investments made have been complied with by the Company.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation obtained from Management, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, paragraph (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company in respect of the products covered under the Rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records, under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) Statutory Dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material applicable statutory dues during the year. We have been informed that there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( in Lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 10.32 F.Y. 2005-06 to 2011-12 Asst. Commissioner 199.31 F.Y. 2005-07 and F.Y. 2015-17 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 12.62 F.Y. 2014-15 Deputy Commissioner 13.11 F.Y. 2008-09 and F.Y. 2016-2017 Commissioner (Appeals) 180.95 F.Y. 2005-06 and F.Y. 2016-2017 Deputy Commissioner Central Excise 27.78 F.Y. 2005-06 and F.Y. 2016-2017 Commissioner (Appeal) The Customs Tariff Act, 1962. Custom Duty 183.03 F.Y. 2006-07 to F.Y. 2012-13 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 2.19 F.Y. 2020-21 Superintendent of Customs 1.10 F.Y. 2022-23 Commissioner of Customs, West Bengal. The Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 36.44 F.Y. 2009-10 The Gujarat Value Added Tax Tribunal The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 7.44 F.Y. 2020-21 Sales / Commercial Tax Inspector 15.80 F.Y. 2017-18 Commercial Tax Officer 15.37 F.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeal) 107.57 F.Y. 2018-19 Asst. Commissioner of Sales tax Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 23.99 A.Y. 2017-18 to A.Y. 2021-22 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)

* Net of amount paid under protest

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) Borrowings:

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted during the year in repayment of loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to a bank. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowings from the financial institution or the Government.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Company has availed term loan from a bank during the year which has been utilised for the purpose for which the same was obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, on an overall examination of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary company, joint venture or associate hence the question of reporting on the same does not arise.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company, joint venture or associate, hence the question of reporting on the same does not arise.

x) Allotment of Shares

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) Frauds

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the records examined by us and representation from Management, no fraud by the Company or material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, two whistle-blower complaints had been received by the Company during the year and we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) Internal Audit System

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) In respect of registration u/s 45-IA

(a) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has also not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company and any other company in the Group is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind-AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and representation from Management. Our report does not give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Corporate Social Responsibility

There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as at March 31, 2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 104607W / W100166

Daraius Z. Fraser partner

Membership No. 042454 UDIN: 24042454BKBKCU7785

Place - Mumbai Date - May 6, 2024.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of GRINDWELL NORTON LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act" or the "Companies Act").

auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods

are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 104607W / W100166

Daraius Z. Fraser partner

Membership No. 042454 UDIN: 24042454BKBKCU7785

Place - Mumbai Date - May 6, 2024.