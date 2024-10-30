iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Grindwell Norton Ltd Board Meeting

1,824.1
(0.90%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Grindwell Norton CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Notice of the Board Meeting is also available on the website of the Company www.grindwellnorton.co.in. Attached please find the unaudited financial results along with the copy of Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. October 30, 2024, considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, after Limited Review, which has been taken on record. We enclose herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company along with the copy of Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, by M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104607W/W100166), Statutory Auditors of the Company. The financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, will be available on the website of the Company, www.grindwellnorton.co.in. The publication of the financial results of the Company will be made in the newspapers accordingly. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202416 Apr 2024
GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 6 2024 inter alia to: 1. Consider and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Consider and recommend a dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Krishna Prasad, Executive Director of the Company has expressed his desire to retire from the Company and from the Board in May 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company will consider the same at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 6 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024) The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 17/- per equity share( 340%) of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Please refer intimation for further details. Attached please find the outcome of the Board Meeting. Please find attached. Please find attached the intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the sixth meeting of the financial year 2023-24 of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday February 3 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Notice of the Board Meeting is also available on the website of the Company www.grindwellnorton.co.in and on the website of the stock exchanges www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com. Re-appointment of Non-Executive, Independent Director On recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have recommended re-appointment of Dr. Archana Hingorani as a Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company for a second term with effect from April 1, 2024 for five years, subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of a Postal Ballot. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 3, 2024, considered and approved unaudited and standalone financial results of the Company along with the limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, enclosed herewith. Please find attached the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. February 3, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:15 p.m. IST and concluded at 2:15 p.m. IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

Grindwell Norton: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Grindwell Norton Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.