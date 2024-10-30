Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Notice of the Board Meeting is also available on the website of the Company www.grindwellnorton.co.in. Attached please find the unaudited financial results along with the copy of Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. October 30, 2024, considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, after Limited Review, which has been taken on record. We enclose herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company along with the copy of Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, by M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104607W/W100166), Statutory Auditors of the Company. The financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, will be available on the website of the Company, www.grindwellnorton.co.in. The publication of the financial results of the Company will be made in the newspapers accordingly. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 16 Apr 2024

GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 6 2024 inter alia to: 1. Consider and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Consider and recommend a dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Krishna Prasad, Executive Director of the Company has expressed his desire to retire from the Company and from the Board in May 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company will consider the same at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 6 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024) The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 17/- per equity share( 340%) of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Please refer intimation for further details. Attached please find the outcome of the Board Meeting. Please find attached. Please find attached the intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024