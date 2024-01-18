The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. May 6, 2024,considered, approved and recommended the following: The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ?17/- per equity share (340%) of ?5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024.