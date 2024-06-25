iifl-logo-icon 1
Grindwell Norton Ltd AGM

1,824.8
(1.20%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Grindwell Norton CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Jul 20246 May 2024
Annual General Meeting: The 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) pursuant to MCA General Circular No. 9/2023 dated September 25, 2023. The 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. IST through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please find enclosed the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, which is being sent to the Members, who have registered their email addresses with the Company/Depositories, through electronic mode. The Annual Report is also available on the Companys website, https://www.grindwellnorton.co.in/investor-information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Attached please find the outcome, proceedings, voting results and scrutinizers report of the 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 18, 2024. Attached please find the voting results and scrutinizers report of the 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 18, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Grindwell Norton: Related News

No Record Found

