KSB Ltd Share Price

766.3
(-0.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:58 AM

  • Open773.25
  • Day's High775.1
  • 52 Wk High1,060
  • Prev. Close767.1
  • Day's Low765
  • 52 Wk Low 634.4
  • Turnover (lac)246.25
  • P/E59.73
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value81.52
  • EPS12.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,336.63
  • Div. Yield0.46
KSB Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

773.25

Prev. Close

767.1

Turnover(Lac.)

246.25

Day's High

775.1

Day's Low

765

52 Week's High

1,060

52 Week's Low

634.4

Book Value

81.52

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,336.63

P/E

59.73

EPS

12.86

Divi. Yield

0.46

KSB Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17.5

arrow

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Feb, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

KSB Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KSB Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.53%

Foreign: 40.53%

Indian: 29.25%

Non-Promoter- 15.57%

Institutions: 15.57%

Non-Institutions: 14.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KSB Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

34.81

34.81

34.81

34.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,213.04

1,058.26

929.28

811.62

Net Worth

1,247.85

1,093.07

964.09

846.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

1,497.29

1,208.11

1,293.9

1,093.06

yoy growth (%)

23.93

-6.63

18.37

15.55

Raw materials

-792.42

-620.51

-698.3

-565.06

As % of sales

52.92

51.36

53.96

51.69

Employee costs

-215.37

-186.24

-177.88

-153.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

197.27

154.93

124.83

111.67

Depreciation

-43.53

-41.77

-45.72

-39.66

Tax paid

-50.67

-57.59

-39.75

-37.64

Working capital

27.75

66.23

88.7

80.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.93

-6.63

18.37

15.55

Op profit growth

24.83

11.68

17.03

19.4

EBIT growth

27.78

21.64

12.76

6.65

Net profit growth

50.61

-0.49

32.14

9.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,247.2

1,822

1,497.3

1,208.1

1,293.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,247.2

1,822

1,497.3

1,208.1

1,293.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.7

50

40.1

34.4

39.7

KSB Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KSB Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G Swarup

Independent Director

D N Damania

Independent Director

Pradip Shah

Non Executive Director

Stephan Bross

Independent Director

V K Viswanathan

Managing Director

Rajeev Jain

Non Executive Director

Matthias Schmitz

Independent Director

Sharmila Barua Roychowdhury

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shraddha Kavathekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KSB Ltd
Summary

Summary

KSB Ltd (formerly known as KSB Pumps Ltd), is the manufacturer and seller of pumps, spares and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 and is presently engaged in manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, Cast Articles of Iron or Steel. It grew geographically and has plants located at Pune, Ahmednagar, Chinchwad, Nashik, Khandala and Coimbatore. The company issued and allotted 87,01,516 Bonus Shares in the proportion of one new Equity Shares for everyone existing Equity Shares on 5thApril, 1996.The companys Coimbatore plant,which was set up in technical collaboration with Velan, Canada is into manufacture of submersible pumps and valves. Onwards 1999, the company discontinued manufacture of valves of the Velan design.The company acquired around 75% of Pofran Engineering, thus making Pofran as its subsidiary in fiscal 2001.The company approved the scheme of amalgamation of its subsidiary, Grade-o-Castings Ltd. (GCL) with the company w.e.f. 1st April,2001. One equity share f Rs.10/- of the company is allotted for every one share of Rs.100/- of GCL held. The company has launched a new range of chemical pumps in 2000-01.During 2002-03, Pofran Engineering Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The wholly owned subsidiary of the company Pofran Engineering Ltd,has been amalgamated with the company with effect from 01st January 2004 pursuant to the Order of High Court of Mumbai.At present, the companies capacity for producing Power Driven Pump
Company FAQs

What is the KSB Ltd share price today?

The KSB Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹766.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of KSB Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSB Ltd is ₹13336.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KSB Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KSB Ltd is 59.73 and 10.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KSB Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSB Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSB Ltd is ₹634.4 and ₹1060 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KSB Ltd?

KSB Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.29%, 3 Years at 45.87%, 1 Year at 10.05%, 6 Month at -22.34%, 3 Month at -12.44% and 1 Month at -8.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KSB Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KSB Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.80 %
Institutions - 15.58 %
Public - 14.62 %

