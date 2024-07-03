Summary

KSB Ltd (formerly known as KSB Pumps Ltd), is the manufacturer and seller of pumps, spares and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 and is presently engaged in manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, Cast Articles of Iron or Steel. It grew geographically and has plants located at Pune, Ahmednagar, Chinchwad, Nashik, Khandala and Coimbatore. The company issued and allotted 87,01,516 Bonus Shares in the proportion of one new Equity Shares for everyone existing Equity Shares on 5thApril, 1996.The companys Coimbatore plant,which was set up in technical collaboration with Velan, Canada is into manufacture of submersible pumps and valves. Onwards 1999, the company discontinued manufacture of valves of the Velan design.The company acquired around 75% of Pofran Engineering, thus making Pofran as its subsidiary in fiscal 2001.The company approved the scheme of amalgamation of its subsidiary, Grade-o-Castings Ltd. (GCL) with the company w.e.f. 1st April,2001. One equity share f Rs.10/- of the company is allotted for every one share of Rs.100/- of GCL held. The company has launched a new range of chemical pumps in 2000-01.During 2002-03, Pofran Engineering Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The wholly owned subsidiary of the company Pofran Engineering Ltd,has been amalgamated with the company with effect from 01st January 2004 pursuant to the Order of High Court of Mumbai.At present, the companies capacity for producing Power Driven Pump

