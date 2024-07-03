SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹773.25
Prev. Close₹767.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹246.25
Day's High₹775.1
Day's Low₹765
52 Week's High₹1,060
52 Week's Low₹634.4
Book Value₹81.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,336.63
P/E59.73
EPS12.86
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
34.81
34.81
34.81
34.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,213.04
1,058.26
929.28
811.62
Net Worth
1,247.85
1,093.07
964.09
846.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
1,497.29
1,208.11
1,293.9
1,093.06
yoy growth (%)
23.93
-6.63
18.37
15.55
Raw materials
-792.42
-620.51
-698.3
-565.06
As % of sales
52.92
51.36
53.96
51.69
Employee costs
-215.37
-186.24
-177.88
-153.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
197.27
154.93
124.83
111.67
Depreciation
-43.53
-41.77
-45.72
-39.66
Tax paid
-50.67
-57.59
-39.75
-37.64
Working capital
27.75
66.23
88.7
80.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.93
-6.63
18.37
15.55
Op profit growth
24.83
11.68
17.03
19.4
EBIT growth
27.78
21.64
12.76
6.65
Net profit growth
50.61
-0.49
32.14
9.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,247.2
1,822
1,497.3
1,208.1
1,293.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,247.2
1,822
1,497.3
1,208.1
1,293.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.7
50
40.1
34.4
39.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G Swarup
Independent Director
D N Damania
Independent Director
Pradip Shah
Non Executive Director
Stephan Bross
Independent Director
V K Viswanathan
Managing Director
Rajeev Jain
Non Executive Director
Matthias Schmitz
Independent Director
Sharmila Barua Roychowdhury
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shraddha Kavathekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
KSB Ltd (formerly known as KSB Pumps Ltd), is the manufacturer and seller of pumps, spares and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 and is presently engaged in manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, Cast Articles of Iron or Steel. It grew geographically and has plants located at Pune, Ahmednagar, Chinchwad, Nashik, Khandala and Coimbatore. The company issued and allotted 87,01,516 Bonus Shares in the proportion of one new Equity Shares for everyone existing Equity Shares on 5thApril, 1996.The companys Coimbatore plant,which was set up in technical collaboration with Velan, Canada is into manufacture of submersible pumps and valves. Onwards 1999, the company discontinued manufacture of valves of the Velan design.The company acquired around 75% of Pofran Engineering, thus making Pofran as its subsidiary in fiscal 2001.The company approved the scheme of amalgamation of its subsidiary, Grade-o-Castings Ltd. (GCL) with the company w.e.f. 1st April,2001. One equity share f Rs.10/- of the company is allotted for every one share of Rs.100/- of GCL held. The company has launched a new range of chemical pumps in 2000-01.During 2002-03, Pofran Engineering Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The wholly owned subsidiary of the company Pofran Engineering Ltd,has been amalgamated with the company with effect from 01st January 2004 pursuant to the Order of High Court of Mumbai.At present, the companies capacity for producing Power Driven Pump
The KSB Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹766.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSB Ltd is ₹13336.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KSB Ltd is 59.73 and 10.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSB Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSB Ltd is ₹634.4 and ₹1060 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KSB Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.29%, 3 Years at 45.87%, 1 Year at 10.05%, 6 Month at -22.34%, 3 Month at -12.44% and 1 Month at -8.10%.
