|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|28 Feb 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|The Board has approved and recommended dividend of Rs.17.5 per share. The same is subject to approval of members in ensuing AGM. Ksb Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 14-Jun-2024 to 26-Jun-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)
