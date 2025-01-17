Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.93
-6.63
18.37
15.55
Op profit growth
24.83
11.68
17.05
19.39
EBIT growth
28.75
21.46
17.42
2.25
Net profit growth
59.29
-6.89
40.67
1.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.98
13.88
11.61
11.74
EBIT margin
13.33
12.83
9.86
9.94
Net profit margin
9.97
7.76
7.78
6.55
RoCE
19.79
16.42
14.72
13.85
RoNW
3.92
2.72
3.17
2.43
RoA
3.7
2.48
2.9
2.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
42.92
26.94
28.94
20.57
Dividend per share
12.5
8.5
8
6
Cash EPS
30.41
14.94
15.8
9.17
Book value per share
290.4
255.86
238.06
217.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.66
4.8
4.66
7.57
P/CEPS
7.99
8.65
8.54
16.98
P/B
0.83
0.5
0.56
0.71
EV/EBIDTA
15.95
9.7
12.22
17.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.52
-41.65
-32.49
-35.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.39
85.03
82.77
91.11
Inventory days
95.55
103.58
88.55
91.93
Creditor days
-80.61
-93.11
-78.26
-77.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-39.6
-45.68
-24.02
-28.96
Net debt / equity
-0.34
-0.38
-0.27
-0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-1.67
-2.03
-1.53
-0.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.92
-51.36
-53.96
-51.69
Employee costs
-14.38
-15.41
-13.74
-14.08
Other costs
-18.7
-19.33
-20.67
-22.47
