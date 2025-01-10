KSB Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
34.81
34.81
34.81
34.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,213.04
1,058.26
929.28
811.62
Net Worth
1,247.85
1,093.07
964.09
846.43
Minority Interest
Debt
3.24
2.88
2.99
61.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.39
7.97
8.35
9.75
Total Liabilities
1,259.48
1,103.92
975.43
917.75
Fixed Assets
451.39
375.22
349.81
343.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.17
24.66
30.32
26.57
Networking Capital
501.04
436.74
234.46
138.05
Inventories
642.63
561.09
423.08
360.88
Inventory Days
103.13
109.03
Sundry Debtors
491.72
403.65
277.98
266.76
Debtor Days
67.76
80.59
Other Current Assets
125.74
149.52
128.95
98.4
Sundry Creditors
-369
-331.75
-298.14
-270.76
Creditor Days
72.67
81.8
Other Current Liabilities
-390.05
-345.77
-297.41
-317.23
Cash
274.55
260.99
354.5
403.32
Total Assets
1,259.47
1,103.93
975.41
917.78
