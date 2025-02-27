iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KSB Ltd Q4 Profit Jumps 33% YoY, Declares ₹4 Final Dividend

27 Feb 2025 , 10:57 PM

KSB Ltd, which is India’s leading manufacturer of pump and valve, has reported a 33% YoY increase in Q4FY24 Net Profit. The company’s net profit jumped to ₹73 crore, as against ₹54.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year supported by robust demand from key sectors.

Revenue from operations increased by 20.5% YoY to ₹726.4 crore, highlighting sustained business growth and robust order book execution. EBITDA jumped 26.5% YoY to ₹85 crore vs ₹67.2 crore in Q4FY23 showcasing a healthy operational performance. EBITDA margin improved to 11.7% from 11.2% last year, on the back of better cost efficiencies and operational leverage.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share for the fiscal ended December 31, 2024. The proposed dividend is subject to attachment by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 15, 2025. The dividend, if approved, would respond for the payment on the record date May 2, 2025.

A subsidiary of the global KSB Group, KSB Ltd is an industry leader in building services, industrial applications, mining and energy. It invests in high-quality pumps, valves, and fluid administration platforms, both clean and dirty, for various domains.

Related Tags

  • KSB Ltd
  • Q4 Profit
  • Q4 profit news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|12:27 PM
Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.