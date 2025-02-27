KSB Ltd Q4 Profit Jumps 33% YoY, Declares ₹4 Final Dividend

KSB Ltd, which is India’s leading manufacturer of pump and valve, has reported a 33% YoY increase in Q4FY24 Net Profit. The company’s net profit jumped to ₹73 crore, as against ₹54.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year supported by robust demand from key sectors.

Revenue from operations increased by 20.5% YoY to ₹726.4 crore, highlighting sustained business growth and robust order book execution. EBITDA jumped 26.5% YoY to ₹85 crore vs ₹67.2 crore in Q4FY23 showcasing a healthy operational performance. EBITDA margin improved to 11.7% from 11.2% last year, on the back of better cost efficiencies and operational leverage.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share for the fiscal ended December 31, 2024. The proposed dividend is subject to attachment by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 15, 2025. The dividend, if approved, would respond for the payment on the record date May 2, 2025.

A subsidiary of the global KSB Group, KSB Ltd is an industry leader in building services, industrial applications, mining and energy. It invests in high-quality pumps, valves, and fluid administration platforms, both clean and dirty, for various domains.