KSB Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

758.2
(-1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR KSB Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

1,497.29

1,208.11

1,293.9

1,093.06

yoy growth (%)

23.93

-6.63

18.37

15.55

Raw materials

-792.42

-620.51

-698.3

-565.06

As % of sales

52.92

51.36

53.96

51.69

Employee costs

-215.37

-186.24

-177.88

-153.96

As % of sales

14.38

15.41

13.74

14.08

Other costs

-280.01

-233.55

-267.47

-245.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.7

19.33

20.67

22.47

Operating profit

209.47

167.79

150.24

128.37

OPM

13.99

13.88

11.61

11.74

Depreciation

-43.53

-41.77

-45.72

-39.66

Interest expense

-5.04

-3.39

-5.31

-3.74

Other income

36.37

32.29

25.63

26.71

Profit before tax

197.27

154.93

124.83

111.67

Taxes

-50.67

-57.59

-39.75

-37.64

Tax rate

-25.68

-37.17

-31.84

-33.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

146.6

97.33

85.08

74.02

Exceptional items

0

0

12.74

0

Net profit

146.6

97.33

97.82

74.02

yoy growth (%)

50.61

-0.49

32.14

9.33

NPM

9.79

8.05

7.56

6.77

