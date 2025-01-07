Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
1,497.29
1,208.11
1,293.9
1,093.06
yoy growth (%)
23.93
-6.63
18.37
15.55
Raw materials
-792.42
-620.51
-698.3
-565.06
As % of sales
52.92
51.36
53.96
51.69
Employee costs
-215.37
-186.24
-177.88
-153.96
As % of sales
14.38
15.41
13.74
14.08
Other costs
-280.01
-233.55
-267.47
-245.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.7
19.33
20.67
22.47
Operating profit
209.47
167.79
150.24
128.37
OPM
13.99
13.88
11.61
11.74
Depreciation
-43.53
-41.77
-45.72
-39.66
Interest expense
-5.04
-3.39
-5.31
-3.74
Other income
36.37
32.29
25.63
26.71
Profit before tax
197.27
154.93
124.83
111.67
Taxes
-50.67
-57.59
-39.75
-37.64
Tax rate
-25.68
-37.17
-31.84
-33.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
146.6
97.33
85.08
74.02
Exceptional items
0
0
12.74
0
Net profit
146.6
97.33
97.82
74.02
yoy growth (%)
50.61
-0.49
32.14
9.33
NPM
9.79
8.05
7.56
6.77
