iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KSB Ltd Annually Results

752.9
(0.54%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,247.2

1,822

1,497.3

1,208.1

1,293.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,247.2

1,822

1,497.3

1,208.1

1,293.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.7

50

40.1

34.4

39.7

Total Income

2,288.9

1,872

1,537.4

1,242.5

1,333.6

Total Expenditure

1,953.6

1,575.3

1,287.9

1,040.3

1,142.1

PBIDT

335.3

296.7

249.5

202.2

191.5

Interest

5.3

6.1

5

3.4

5.3

PBDT

330

290.6

244.5

198.8

186.2

Depreciation

49.7

45.3

43.5

41.8

45.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

72.2

53.9

56

61.2

33.8

Deferred Tax

-0.6

8.7

-4.4

2

6

Reported Profit After Tax

208.7

182.7

149.4

93.8

100.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

208.7

182.7

149.4

93.8

100.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

9.1

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

208.7

182.7

149.4

93.8

91.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

59.97

52.5

42.92

26.94

28.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

175

150

125

85

80

Equity

34.8

34.8

34.8

34.8

34.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.92

16.28

16.66

16.73

14.8

PBDTM(%)

14.68

15.94

16.32

16.45

14.39

PATM(%)

9.28

10.02

9.97

7.76

7.78

KSB: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KSB Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.