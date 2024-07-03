KSB Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,247.2
1,822
1,497.3
1,208.1
1,293.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,247.2
1,822
1,497.3
1,208.1
1,293.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.7
50
40.1
34.4
39.7
Total Income
2,288.9
1,872
1,537.4
1,242.5
1,333.6
Total Expenditure
1,953.6
1,575.3
1,287.9
1,040.3
1,142.1
PBIDT
335.3
296.7
249.5
202.2
191.5
Interest
5.3
6.1
5
3.4
5.3
PBDT
330
290.6
244.5
198.8
186.2
Depreciation
49.7
45.3
43.5
41.8
45.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
72.2
53.9
56
61.2
33.8
Deferred Tax
-0.6
8.7
-4.4
2
6
Reported Profit After Tax
208.7
182.7
149.4
93.8
100.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
208.7
182.7
149.4
93.8
100.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
9.1
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
208.7
182.7
149.4
93.8
91.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
59.97
52.5
42.92
26.94
28.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
175
150
125
85
80
Equity
34.8
34.8
34.8
34.8
34.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.92
16.28
16.66
16.73
14.8
PBDTM(%)
14.68
15.94
16.32
16.45
14.39
PATM(%)
9.28
10.02
9.97
7.76
7.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.