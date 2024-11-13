iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KSB Ltd Board Meeting

719.85
(0.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

KSB CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditors, Cost Auditors and Internal Auditors of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report Of The Auditors For The Quarter Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th June 2024.
Board Meeting26 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March 2024 and approval of the sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th April, 2024 inter alia unanimously approved the following and the necessary enclosures are made Sub division / Stock Split This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th April, 2024 inter alia unanimously approved the following and the necessary enclosures are made herewith: 1. The un-audited financial results for quarter ended 31st march 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by statutory Auditor. 2. Approval of sub-division/ split of 1 equity share of the Company having nominal/face value of INR 10 each into 5 equity share of INR 2 each subject to approval of members of the Company and any other regulatory authorities. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st December 2023 and 2. Recommend the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023 if any. The Board has approved and recommended dividend of Rs.17.5 per share. The same is subject to approval of members in ensuing AGM. AGM, Dividend and Audited financial results for the FY ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.02.2024)

KSB: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KSB Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.