KSB Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March 2024 and approval of the sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th April, 2024 inter alia unanimously approved the following: 1. The un-audited financial results for quarter ended 31st March 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by statutory Auditor. 2. Approval of sub-division/ split of 1 equity share of the Company having nominal/face value of INR 10 each into 5 equity share of INR 2 each subject to approval of members of the Company and any other regulatory authorities. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)