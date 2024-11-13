|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditors, Cost Auditors and Internal Auditors of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report Of The Auditors For The Quarter Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th June 2024.
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March 2024 and approval of the sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th April, 2024 inter alia unanimously approved the following and the necessary enclosures are made Sub division / Stock Split This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th April, 2024 inter alia unanimously approved the following and the necessary enclosures are made herewith: 1. The un-audited financial results for quarter ended 31st march 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by statutory Auditor. 2. Approval of sub-division/ split of 1 equity share of the Company having nominal/face value of INR 10 each into 5 equity share of INR 2 each subject to approval of members of the Company and any other regulatory authorities. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|KSB Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st December 2023 and 2. Recommend the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023 if any. The Board has approved and recommended dividend of Rs.17.5 per share. The same is subject to approval of members in ensuing AGM. AGM, Dividend and Audited financial results for the FY ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.02.2024)
