KSB Ltd Summary

KSB Ltd (formerly known as KSB Pumps Ltd), is the manufacturer and seller of pumps, spares and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 and is presently engaged in manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, Cast Articles of Iron or Steel. It grew geographically and has plants located at Pune, Ahmednagar, Chinchwad, Nashik, Khandala and Coimbatore. The company issued and allotted 87,01,516 Bonus Shares in the proportion of one new Equity Shares for everyone existing Equity Shares on 5thApril, 1996.The companys Coimbatore plant,which was set up in technical collaboration with Velan, Canada is into manufacture of submersible pumps and valves. Onwards 1999, the company discontinued manufacture of valves of the Velan design.The company acquired around 75% of Pofran Engineering, thus making Pofran as its subsidiary in fiscal 2001.The company approved the scheme of amalgamation of its subsidiary, Grade-o-Castings Ltd. (GCL) with the company w.e.f. 1st April,2001. One equity share f Rs.10/- of the company is allotted for every one share of Rs.100/- of GCL held. The company has launched a new range of chemical pumps in 2000-01.During 2002-03, Pofran Engineering Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The wholly owned subsidiary of the company Pofran Engineering Ltd,has been amalgamated with the company with effect from 01st January 2004 pursuant to the Order of High Court of Mumbai.At present, the companies capacity for producing Power Driven Pumps, Industrial Values, Carbon Steel Alloy Steel Alloy Iron Castings and Non Ferrous Castings stands at 105000 Tonnes, 170000 Tonnes, 6800 Tonnes and 200 Tonnes respectively.As on 31 December 2010,the company has one subsidiary and one associate company namely, Pofran Sales and Agency Ltd and MIL Controls Ltd respectively.The Company has won the award for Leading HR Practices in Learning and Human Capital Development under the organizational category for the year 2010. The award was jointly hosted by Shine.com and Hindustan Times under the theme of HR Leadership Awards - Felicitating Meritorious Contributions in the HR Domain.During the FY2011, the Company has allotted 1,74,03,922 bonus shares on 20.04.2011 in the proportion of one new equity share for every one existing equity share. The Company has been awarded Environmental Management and Quality Management Certification according to the international standard ISO 14001: 2004 and ISO 9001:2008 respectively.The Company has 1 subsidiary, viz. Pofran Sales and Agency Limited and 1 associate, viz. KSB MIL Controls Limited (previously MIL Controls Limited) as on 31st December, 2017.During the FY 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 26th April, 2017, decided to change the name of the Company from KSB PUMPS LIMITED to KSB LIMITED. The name of the Company stands changed from KSB PUMPS LIMITED to KSB LIMITED pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai effective from 9 July, 2018.The Company has 1 subsidiary, viz. Pofran Sales and Agency Limited and 1 associate, viz. KSB MIL Controls Limited (previously MIL Controls Limited) as on 31st December, 2020.In July 2020, the Company has been supplying various pumps for critical application in Nuclear Power Plants, where NPCIL achieved 700 MW Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant 3. It supplied power plants like primary cooling pumps, shutdown cooling pumps, condensate extraction pumps, bolier feed pumps, auxiliary bolier feed pumps, condensate transfer & hot water make up pumps and pumps for primary piping package.The Company opened a new service station in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh on November 06th, 2021. Besides this, it inaugurated a special Machines for Nuclear Pumps on 29th January 2021 at Energy Pump Division (EPD), Shirwal which was graced by the presence of the key decision makers from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). It opened a new facility at Sinnar plant premises. It opened first Innovation Lab in Nashik on 27th December 2021. It inaugurated first Mechanical Seal Repair Centre of KSB Asia West at KSB PPD Chinchwad.During 2021-22, KSBs all new Aqua Serieswas launched into the Domestic Application segment. It opened Mechanical SealTesting Facility at Shirwal Plant. In FY 2021-22, the Company made investment in Steel Foundry unit to upscale the capacities. Furthermore, the capacity of Central Warehouse, Chinchwad was expanded for catering to the increasing demand for spare parts. To expand the footprints in Bangladesh market, the Company inaugurated a liaison office at Dhaka, in Bangladesh. To increase focus on the eastern and north-eastern parts of India, it set up new sales offices at Patna and Guwahati. It opened Mechanical Seal Testing Facility at Shirwal Plant, in Pune. A new training centre for Valves was established at the Valves Division in Coimbatore.