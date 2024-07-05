iifl-logo-icon 1
KSB Ltd Split

705.35
(-0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

KSB CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split26 Apr 202425 Jul 202425 Jul 2024102
Outcome of Sub division / Stock Split Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Approval of sub-division of shares subject to approval of Members and of the Company and any other regulatory authorities. Fixation of Record Date for Sub-Division (split) of Equity Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KSB LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KSB LTD (500249) RECORD DATE 25.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/07/2024 DR-680/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE999A01015 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.07.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Ksb Limited (KSB) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. July 25, 2024. Symbol KSB Company Name Ksb Limited New ISIN INE999A01023 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., July 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 22.07.2024)

