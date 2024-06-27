|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Jun 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|The Board has approved and recommended dividend of Rs.17.5 per share. The same is subject to approval of members in ensuing AGM. Proceedings of 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 27th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.