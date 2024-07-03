Summary

Swaraj Engines Limited (SEL) is primarily manufacturing diesel engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors being manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M). SEL is supplying diesel Engines in the range of 20 HP to 65 HP. Since the start of commercial operations in 1989-90, Company has supplied around 1.3 million engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) is the holding Company of the Company and holds 52.12% of the paid-up capital equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024. Swaraj Engines Ltd, a Joint Venture between Punjab Tractors Ltd and Kirloskar Engines was set up primarily to manufacture engines for supply to Punjab Tractors. The Company was incorporated in September, 1985 under the Management Control of Punjab Tractors to Manufacture and market diesel engines ranging from 15hp to 80hp. It supplies 5 types of Engines from 20HP range to 50HP range to Punjab Tractors Ltd(PTL). In addition to engines, it manufactures high-tech engine components for Swaraj Mazda. Since the operations in 1989-90, SEL supplied over 2,40,000 engines for fitment into Swaraj Tractors being produced and sold by PTL.The Companies initial public offer and allotment was in 1989. The Company came out with a Public Issue aggregating to Rs.0.89 crores to part-finance Rs.4.5 crore project to manufacture 16,000 diesel engines. The Technology was provided by KOEL (Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd). In the First year of full operations, 1989-90 the company declare

Read More