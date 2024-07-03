SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹3,150
Prev. Close₹3,142.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹168.81
Day's High₹3,166.95
Day's Low₹3,041.45
52 Week's High₹3,470
52 Week's Low₹2,148
Book Value₹376.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,702.12
P/E25.85
EPS121.75
Divi. Yield3.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.3
12.29
12.34
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
356.26
329.93
293.34
267.83
Net Worth
368.56
342.22
305.68
280.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,138.15
986.57
773.29
771.15
yoy growth (%)
15.36
27.58
0.27
15.76
Raw materials
-890.2
-765.69
-592.46
-574.32
As % of sales
78.21
77.61
76.61
74.47
Employee costs
-43.85
-42.88
-41.78
-34.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
146.86
124.48
93.07
122.71
Depreciation
-18.1
-19.76
-20.13
-16.82
Tax paid
-37.38
-31.93
-22.03
-42.61
Working capital
-11.47
132.17
-31.46
-94.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.36
27.58
0.27
15.76
Op profit growth
14.54
35.06
-17.39
16.29
EBIT growth
18.03
33.72
-24.76
17.3
Net profit growth
18.29
30.26
-11.3
16.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dileep C Choksi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajesh Jejurikar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Kumar Kapila
Independent Director
Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan
Independent Director
Nikhilesh Panchal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Giju Kurian
Non Executive Director
Puneet Renjhen
Independent Director
SMITA MANKAD
Non Executive Director
Harish Chavan
Whole Time Director & CEO
Devjit Sarkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swaraj Engines Ltd
Summary
Swaraj Engines Limited (SEL) is primarily manufacturing diesel engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors being manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M). SEL is supplying diesel Engines in the range of 20 HP to 65 HP. Since the start of commercial operations in 1989-90, Company has supplied around 1.3 million engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) is the holding Company of the Company and holds 52.12% of the paid-up capital equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024. Swaraj Engines Ltd, a Joint Venture between Punjab Tractors Ltd and Kirloskar Engines was set up primarily to manufacture engines for supply to Punjab Tractors. The Company was incorporated in September, 1985 under the Management Control of Punjab Tractors to Manufacture and market diesel engines ranging from 15hp to 80hp. It supplies 5 types of Engines from 20HP range to 50HP range to Punjab Tractors Ltd(PTL). In addition to engines, it manufactures high-tech engine components for Swaraj Mazda. Since the operations in 1989-90, SEL supplied over 2,40,000 engines for fitment into Swaraj Tractors being produced and sold by PTL.The Companies initial public offer and allotment was in 1989. The Company came out with a Public Issue aggregating to Rs.0.89 crores to part-finance Rs.4.5 crore project to manufacture 16,000 diesel engines. The Technology was provided by KOEL (Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd). In the First year of full operations, 1989-90 the company declare
Read More
The Swaraj Engines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3047.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd is ₹3702.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swaraj Engines Ltd is 25.85 and 11.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swaraj Engines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swaraj Engines Ltd is ₹2148 and ₹3470 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swaraj Engines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.82%, 3 Years at 24.82%, 1 Year at 29.63%, 6 Month at 10.06%, 3 Month at -0.30% and 1 Month at -2.82%.
