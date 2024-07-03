iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swaraj Engines Ltd Share Price

3,047.7
(-3.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,150
  • Day's High3,166.95
  • 52 Wk High3,470
  • Prev. Close3,142.55
  • Day's Low3,041.45
  • 52 Wk Low 2,148
  • Turnover (lac)168.81
  • P/E25.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value376.23
  • EPS121.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,702.12
  • Div. Yield3.02
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swaraj Engines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

3,150

Prev. Close

3,142.55

Turnover(Lac.)

168.81

Day's High

3,166.95

Day's Low

3,041.45

52 Week's High

3,470

52 Week's Low

2,148

Book Value

376.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,702.12

P/E

25.85

EPS

121.75

Divi. Yield

3.02

Swaraj Engines Ltd Corporate Action

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 95

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Apr, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Swaraj Engines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Swaraj Engines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.11%

Non-Promoter- 12.94%

Institutions: 12.94%

Non-Institutions: 34.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swaraj Engines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.3

12.29

12.34

12.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

356.26

329.93

293.34

267.83

Net Worth

368.56

342.22

305.68

280.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,138.15

986.57

773.29

771.15

yoy growth (%)

15.36

27.58

0.27

15.76

Raw materials

-890.2

-765.69

-592.46

-574.32

As % of sales

78.21

77.61

76.61

74.47

Employee costs

-43.85

-42.88

-41.78

-34.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

146.86

124.48

93.07

122.71

Depreciation

-18.1

-19.76

-20.13

-16.82

Tax paid

-37.38

-31.93

-22.03

-42.61

Working capital

-11.47

132.17

-31.46

-94.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.36

27.58

0.27

15.76

Op profit growth

14.54

35.06

-17.39

16.29

EBIT growth

18.03

33.72

-24.76

17.3

Net profit growth

18.29

30.26

-11.3

16.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Swaraj Engines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swaraj Engines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dileep C Choksi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajesh Jejurikar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Kumar Kapila

Independent Director

Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan

Independent Director

Nikhilesh Panchal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Giju Kurian

Non Executive Director

Puneet Renjhen

Independent Director

SMITA MANKAD

Non Executive Director

Harish Chavan

Whole Time Director & CEO

Devjit Sarkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swaraj Engines Ltd

Summary

Swaraj Engines Limited (SEL) is primarily manufacturing diesel engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors being manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M). SEL is supplying diesel Engines in the range of 20 HP to 65 HP. Since the start of commercial operations in 1989-90, Company has supplied around 1.3 million engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) is the holding Company of the Company and holds 52.12% of the paid-up capital equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024. Swaraj Engines Ltd, a Joint Venture between Punjab Tractors Ltd and Kirloskar Engines was set up primarily to manufacture engines for supply to Punjab Tractors. The Company was incorporated in September, 1985 under the Management Control of Punjab Tractors to Manufacture and market diesel engines ranging from 15hp to 80hp. It supplies 5 types of Engines from 20HP range to 50HP range to Punjab Tractors Ltd(PTL). In addition to engines, it manufactures high-tech engine components for Swaraj Mazda. Since the operations in 1989-90, SEL supplied over 2,40,000 engines for fitment into Swaraj Tractors being produced and sold by PTL.The Companies initial public offer and allotment was in 1989. The Company came out with a Public Issue aggregating to Rs.0.89 crores to part-finance Rs.4.5 crore project to manufacture 16,000 diesel engines. The Technology was provided by KOEL (Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd). In the First year of full operations, 1989-90 the company declare
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swaraj Engines Ltd share price today?

The Swaraj Engines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3047.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd is ₹3702.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swaraj Engines Ltd is 25.85 and 11.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swaraj Engines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swaraj Engines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swaraj Engines Ltd is ₹2148 and ₹3470 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swaraj Engines Ltd?

Swaraj Engines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.82%, 3 Years at 24.82%, 1 Year at 29.63%, 6 Month at 10.06%, 3 Month at -0.30% and 1 Month at -2.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swaraj Engines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swaraj Engines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.12 %
Institutions - 12.94 %
Public - 34.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Swaraj Engines Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.