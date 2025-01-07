Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,138.15
986.57
773.29
771.15
yoy growth (%)
15.36
27.58
0.27
15.76
Raw materials
-890.2
-765.69
-592.46
-574.32
As % of sales
78.21
77.61
76.61
74.47
Employee costs
-43.85
-42.88
-41.78
-34.76
As % of sales
3.85
4.34
5.4
4.5
Other costs
-48.7
-42.32
-38.61
-40.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.27
4.29
4.99
5.24
Operating profit
155.38
135.66
100.43
121.58
OPM
13.65
13.75
12.98
15.76
Depreciation
-18.1
-19.76
-20.13
-16.82
Interest expense
-0.07
0
-0.01
-1.01
Other income
9.65
8.59
12.77
18.96
Profit before tax
146.86
124.48
93.07
122.71
Taxes
-37.38
-31.93
-22.03
-42.61
Tax rate
-25.45
-25.65
-23.67
-34.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
109.47
92.54
71.04
80.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
109.47
92.54
71.04
80.09
yoy growth (%)
18.29
30.26
-11.3
16.36
NPM
9.61
9.38
9.18
10.38
