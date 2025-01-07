iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swaraj Engines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,041.55
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swaraj Engines Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,138.15

986.57

773.29

771.15

yoy growth (%)

15.36

27.58

0.27

15.76

Raw materials

-890.2

-765.69

-592.46

-574.32

As % of sales

78.21

77.61

76.61

74.47

Employee costs

-43.85

-42.88

-41.78

-34.76

As % of sales

3.85

4.34

5.4

4.5

Other costs

-48.7

-42.32

-38.61

-40.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.27

4.29

4.99

5.24

Operating profit

155.38

135.66

100.43

121.58

OPM

13.65

13.75

12.98

15.76

Depreciation

-18.1

-19.76

-20.13

-16.82

Interest expense

-0.07

0

-0.01

-1.01

Other income

9.65

8.59

12.77

18.96

Profit before tax

146.86

124.48

93.07

122.71

Taxes

-37.38

-31.93

-22.03

-42.61

Tax rate

-25.45

-25.65

-23.67

-34.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

109.47

92.54

71.04

80.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

109.47

92.54

71.04

80.09

yoy growth (%)

18.29

30.26

-11.3

16.36

NPM

9.61

9.38

9.18

10.38

Swaraj Engines : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Swaraj Engines Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.