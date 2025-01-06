iifl-logo-icon 1
Swaraj Engines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,021.35
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025

Swaraj Engines FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

146.86

124.48

93.07

122.71

Depreciation

-18.1

-19.76

-20.13

-16.82

Tax paid

-37.38

-31.93

-22.03

-42.61

Working capital

-11.47

132.17

-31.46

-94.72

Other operating items

Operating

79.9

204.94

19.45

-31.44

Capital expenditure

8.38

7.63

44.85

10.81

Free cash flow

88.28

212.58

64.3

-20.63

Equity raised

452.49

399.65

369.08

467.56

Investing

2.03

-76.91

34.98

27.19

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

60.63

Net in cash

542.8

535.33

468.36

534.75

