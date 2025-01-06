Swaraj Engines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
146.86
124.48
93.07
122.71
Depreciation
-18.1
-19.76
-20.13
-16.82
Tax paid
-37.38
-31.93
-22.03
-42.61
Working capital
-11.47
132.17
-31.46
-94.72
Other operating items
Operating
79.9
204.94
19.45
-31.44
Capital expenditure
8.38
7.63
44.85
10.81
Free cash flow
88.28
212.58
64.3
-20.63
Equity raised
452.49
399.65
369.08
467.56
Investing
2.03
-76.91
34.98
27.19
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
60.63
Net in cash
542.8
535.33
468.36
534.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.