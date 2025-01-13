Swaraj Engines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.3
12.29
12.34
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
356.26
329.93
293.34
267.83
Net Worth
368.56
342.22
305.68
280.57
Minority Interest
Debt
1.22
1.23
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.69
1.75
2.55
Total Liabilities
369.78
344.14
307.43
283.12
Fixed Assets
113.37
89.61
96.55
93.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.11
26.13
36.2
34.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.61
1.97
1.67
1.96
Networking Capital
58.01
117.36
82.05
36.41
Inventories
70.8
69.61
62.07
61.71
Inventory Days
19.9
22.83
Sundry Debtors
120.19
128.09
103.61
113.38
Debtor Days
33.22
41.94
Other Current Assets
54.03
112.36
72.02
38.54
Sundry Creditors
-163.44
-169.29
-133.13
-165.17
Creditor Days
42.69
61.1
Other Current Liabilities
-23.57
-23.41
-22.52
-12.05
Cash
175.69
109.07
90.94
117.45
Total Assets
369.79
344.14
307.41
283.11
