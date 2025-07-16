Swaraj Engines Posts ₹50 Crore Profit in June Quarter, Revenue Up 16%

Swaraj Engines has announced its earnings for the April to June quarter, and while the company delivered growth across the board, the stock didn’t show much conviction. It bounced around for most of the day, with traders seemingly unsure of how to react.

The company, which builds tractor engines for Mahindra & Mahindra, reported a net profit of ₹50 crore for the quarter. That’s up from ₹43.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue also moved higher, touching ₹484 crore against ₹418 crore a year ago.

Operating profit came in at ₹67 crore, improving from ₹58.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. But margins didn’t really budge. The EBITDA margin came in at 13.84 percent, slightly below last year’s 13.94 % basically flat.

Despite the steady performance, the market’s reaction was lukewarm. While the growth is visible on paper, investors likely wanted to see stronger margin expansion. Broader cues like rural sentiment and how the monsoon shapes up may influence the stock more meaningfully in the coming weeks.

Swaraj Engines shares have gained 1.93% trading at ₹4,683 on June 16, 2025 at 10:28 PM. Swaraj Engines shares have gained 16% in the last month, 55% in the year-to-date, and up 63% in the previous year.

