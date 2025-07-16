iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Swaraj Engines Posts ₹50 Crore Profit in June Quarter, Revenue Up 16%

16 Jul 2025 , 10:35 AM

Swaraj Engines has announced its earnings for the April to June quarter, and while the company delivered growth across the board, the stock didn’t show much conviction. It bounced around for most of the day, with traders seemingly unsure of how to react.

The company, which builds tractor engines for Mahindra & Mahindra, reported a net profit of ₹50 crore for the quarter. That’s up from ₹43.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue also moved higher, touching ₹484 crore against ₹418 crore a year ago.

Operating profit came in at ₹67 crore, improving from ₹58.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. But margins didn’t really budge. The EBITDA margin came in at 13.84 percent, slightly below last year’s 13.94 % basically flat.

Despite the steady performance, the market’s reaction was lukewarm. While the growth is visible on paper, investors likely wanted to see stronger margin expansion. Broader cues like rural sentiment and how the monsoon shapes up may influence the stock more meaningfully in the coming weeks.

Swaraj Engines shares have gained 1.93% trading at ₹4,683 on June 16, 2025 at 10:28 PM. Swaraj Engines shares have gained 16% in the last month, 55% in the year-to-date, and up 63% in the previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • stocks to watch
  • Swaraj Engines
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:18 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:52 PM
Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:34 PM
HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.