The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 29th June, 2024 to Friday, 5th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th July, 2024. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid/dispatched by the Company in permitted modes after Thursday, 18th July, 2024 within the stipulated timelines. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 of the Company including the Notice of the Companys 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is also being sent through electronic mode to the Members. The 38th AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, 18th July, 2024 at 2.00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) In compliance with regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, please find enclosed herewith proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Swaraj Engines Limited held on Thursday, 18th July, 2024. The AGM commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 3:00 PM (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)