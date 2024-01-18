|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Apr 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|-
|95
|950
|Final
|Board has recommended an equity dividend of 950% (Rs 95 per share) for the financial year 31st Mar2024 Book closure dates starts from Saturday 29th June 2024 to Friday 5th July 2024 (both days inclusive)
