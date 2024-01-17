The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 29th June, 2024 to Friday, 5th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th July, 2024. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid/dispatched by the Company in permitted modes after Thursday, 18th July, 2024 within the stipulated timelines.