Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors of Swaraj Engines Limited in their meeting held on 21st October, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors of Swaraj Engines Limited at its meeting held on 27th August, 2024 approved: appointment of Mr. Devjit Sarkar (DIN: 10745850) as Additional Director of the Company with effect from 1st September, 2024. appointment of Mr. Devjit Sarkar (DIN: 10745850) as Whole Time Director designated as Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of 2 (Two) years with effect from 1st September, 2024 to 31st August, 2026 (both days inclusive), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 18th July 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Trading Window has been closed from 1st July 2024 to 20th July 2024 (both days inclusive).

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 18th April 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend equity dividend if any for the said year. The Trading Window has been closed from 1st April 2024 to 20th April 2024 (both days inclusive).

The Board of Directors of Swaraj Engines Limited in their meeting held on 18th April, 2024 have approved the Audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Statutory Auditors, B.K.Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board has recommended an equity dividend of 950% (Rs. 95 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 1 Jan 2024