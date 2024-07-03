iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Share Price

342.6
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open352.95
  Day's High364.8
  52 Wk High414.7
  Prev. Close349.5
  Day's Low340.15
  52 Wk Low 211.35
  Turnover (lac)75.04
  P/E109.72
  Face Value10
  Book Value200.43
  EPS3.16
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)404.27
  Div. Yield0.58
No Records Found

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

352.95

Prev. Close

349.5

Turnover(Lac.)

75.04

Day's High

364.8

Day's Low

340.15

52 Week's High

414.7

52 Week's Low

211.35

Book Value

200.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

404.27

P/E

109.72

EPS

3.16

Divi. Yield

0.58

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 47.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.8

11.8

11.8

12.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

221.02

220.09

220.4

243.26

Net Worth

232.82

231.89

232.2

255.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.16

26.49

68.38

67.54

yoy growth (%)

10.1

-61.26

1.24

-13.27

Raw materials

-26.76

-19.19

-55.79

-50.88

As % of sales

91.76

72.46

81.58

75.32

Employee costs

-4.45

-3.87

-5.59

-5.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.68

11.65

16.39

7.8

Depreciation

-2.37

-2.28

-2.4

-2.36

Tax paid

0.38

-1.36

-6.02

2.26

Working capital

-3.78

10.49

8.38

4.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.1

-61.26

1.24

-13.27

Op profit growth

130.52

-44.08

-50.12

126.61

EBIT growth

-82.9

-29.79

30.61

132.76

Net profit growth

-79.85

-0.8

2.97

-374.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

57.07

71.87

55.68

55.06

26.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

57.07

71.87

55.68

55.06

26.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.46

24.53

25.78

98.55

27.07

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Asit A Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anand A Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Chikani Shah

Independent Director

Navinchandra Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nayna Asit Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naman Madhav Patel

Independent Director

Jheel Ajay Shah

Whole Time Director

Arjun Asit Patel

Independent Director

Jaimin Jagdishbhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited (APOLLO) was incorporated as a joint venture between Apollo Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (GIIC) on 7th October, 1986. The original name, Gujarat Apollo Equipments Limited changed to Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited with effect from 28th November, 2006. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of different types of Mining & Road Construction and Maintenance Machineries catering to the needs of the majority of the mining companies in India and many parts of the world. It consistently offered of latest technology products. The Company hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat and is the flagship company of Apollo Group of Industries. Gujarat Apollo is renowned as the pioneer of several construction technology especially Asphalt road construction equipment, which had a modest beginning with a technical agreement with Baber Greene Inc., USA in 1987 and was transformed into a Indo-Swiss joint venture called AMMANN India Pvt. Ltd. which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of complete range of Asphalt Road construction equipment and is renowned for its customer loyalty and innovation. Gujarat Apollos primary production facility is located in Dholasan village in the district of Mehsana in Gujarat, India.The Company commenced production in 1987. It established a plant to manufacture road construction and maintenance machinery such as bitumen asphalt paver finishers and drum mix plants, in technical collabora
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd is ₹404.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd is 109.72 and 1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd is ₹211.35 and ₹414.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd?

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.30%, 3 Years at 19.43%, 1 Year at 33.35%, 6 Month at 39.69%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at 13.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.99 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 47.98 %

