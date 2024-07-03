Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹352.95
Prev. Close₹349.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.04
Day's High₹364.8
Day's Low₹340.15
52 Week's High₹414.7
52 Week's Low₹211.35
Book Value₹200.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)404.27
P/E109.72
EPS3.16
Divi. Yield0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.8
11.8
11.8
12.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.02
220.09
220.4
243.26
Net Worth
232.82
231.89
232.2
255.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.16
26.49
68.38
67.54
yoy growth (%)
10.1
-61.26
1.24
-13.27
Raw materials
-26.76
-19.19
-55.79
-50.88
As % of sales
91.76
72.46
81.58
75.32
Employee costs
-4.45
-3.87
-5.59
-5.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.68
11.65
16.39
7.8
Depreciation
-2.37
-2.28
-2.4
-2.36
Tax paid
0.38
-1.36
-6.02
2.26
Working capital
-3.78
10.49
8.38
4.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.1
-61.26
1.24
-13.27
Op profit growth
130.52
-44.08
-50.12
126.61
EBIT growth
-82.9
-29.79
30.61
132.76
Net profit growth
-79.85
-0.8
2.97
-374.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
57.07
71.87
55.68
55.06
26.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
57.07
71.87
55.68
55.06
26.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.46
24.53
25.78
98.55
27.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Asit A Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anand A Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Chikani Shah
Independent Director
Navinchandra Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nayna Asit Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naman Madhav Patel
Independent Director
Jheel Ajay Shah
Whole Time Director
Arjun Asit Patel
Independent Director
Jaimin Jagdishbhai Shah
Reports by Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited (APOLLO) was incorporated as a joint venture between Apollo Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (GIIC) on 7th October, 1986. The original name, Gujarat Apollo Equipments Limited changed to Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited with effect from 28th November, 2006. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of different types of Mining & Road Construction and Maintenance Machineries catering to the needs of the majority of the mining companies in India and many parts of the world. It consistently offered of latest technology products. The Company hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat and is the flagship company of Apollo Group of Industries. Gujarat Apollo is renowned as the pioneer of several construction technology especially Asphalt road construction equipment, which had a modest beginning with a technical agreement with Baber Greene Inc., USA in 1987 and was transformed into a Indo-Swiss joint venture called AMMANN India Pvt. Ltd. which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of complete range of Asphalt Road construction equipment and is renowned for its customer loyalty and innovation. Gujarat Apollos primary production facility is located in Dholasan village in the district of Mehsana in Gujarat, India.The Company commenced production in 1987. It established a plant to manufacture road construction and maintenance machinery such as bitumen asphalt paver finishers and drum mix plants, in technical collabora
Read More
The Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd is ₹404.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd is 109.72 and 1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd is ₹211.35 and ₹414.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.30%, 3 Years at 19.43%, 1 Year at 33.35%, 6 Month at 39.69%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at 13.27%.
