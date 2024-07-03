Summary

Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited (APOLLO) was incorporated as a joint venture between Apollo Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (GIIC) on 7th October, 1986. The original name, Gujarat Apollo Equipments Limited changed to Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited with effect from 28th November, 2006. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of different types of Mining & Road Construction and Maintenance Machineries catering to the needs of the majority of the mining companies in India and many parts of the world. It consistently offered of latest technology products. The Company hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat and is the flagship company of Apollo Group of Industries. Gujarat Apollo is renowned as the pioneer of several construction technology especially Asphalt road construction equipment, which had a modest beginning with a technical agreement with Baber Greene Inc., USA in 1987 and was transformed into a Indo-Swiss joint venture called AMMANN India Pvt. Ltd. which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of complete range of Asphalt Road construction equipment and is renowned for its customer loyalty and innovation. Gujarat Apollos primary production facility is located in Dholasan village in the district of Mehsana in Gujarat, India.The Company commenced production in 1987. It established a plant to manufacture road construction and maintenance machinery such as bitumen asphalt paver finishers and drum mix plants, in technical collabora

