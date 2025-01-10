Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.8
11.8
11.8
12.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.02
220.09
220.4
243.26
Net Worth
232.82
231.89
232.2
255.92
Minority Interest
Debt
11.78
11.04
9.51
7.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.1
1.6
2.28
2.72
Total Liabilities
245.7
244.53
243.99
266.12
Fixed Assets
32.77
33.68
34.35
35.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
55.32
55.18
54.95
55.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.5
0.68
0.44
Networking Capital
156.79
154.62
153.22
164.73
Inventories
11.35
15.6
20.15
15.18
Inventory Days
189.96
Sundry Debtors
8.4
1.22
2.91
5.54
Debtor Days
69.32
Other Current Assets
145.01
143.64
143.13
151.52
Sundry Creditors
-4.99
-3.1
-7.9
-5.52
Creditor Days
69.07
Other Current Liabilities
-2.98
-2.74
-5.07
-1.99
Cash
0.44
0.55
0.79
10.34
Total Assets
245.7
244.53
243.99
266.13
