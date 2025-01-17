iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Key Ratios

425.7
(7.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

107.83

-61.29

1.28

-17.17

Op profit growth

62.21

-31.04

-42.04

42.04

EBIT growth

373.03

-48.95

76.95

52.68

Net profit growth

228.32

-59.06

6.08

63.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-20.07

-25.71

-14.43

-25.22

EBIT margin

152.68

67.08

50.87

29.11

Net profit margin

81.01

51.28

48.49

46.3

RoCE

15.1

3.57

6.87

3.66

RoNW

2.17

0.7

1.73

1.71

RoA

2

0.68

1.63

1.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

35.23

10.73

18.96

9.67

Dividend per share

2

3

3

2.5

Cash EPS

32.5

8.76

24.07

20.93

Book value per share

421.15

389.52

371.05

356.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.68

11.18

10.78

14.81

P/CEPS

6.16

13.69

8.49

6.84

P/B

0.47

0.3

0.55

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

2.47

6.74

6.26

9.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

13.37

15.32

Tax payout

-45.62

-17.66

-22.27

6.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.68

82.18

44.02

50.45

Inventory days

124.8

300.3

135.94

149.25

Creditor days

-27.44

-36.11

-25.25

-29.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-41.24

-13.96

-19.94

-3.3

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.03

-0.05

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

3.32

2.23

2.41

-0.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.72

-72.46

-81.58

-74.15

Employee costs

-8.94

-15.84

-8.57

-8.97

Other costs

-20.39

-37.41

-24.26

-42.09

Guj Apollo Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.