|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
107.83
-61.29
1.28
-17.17
Op profit growth
62.21
-31.04
-42.04
42.04
EBIT growth
373.03
-48.95
76.95
52.68
Net profit growth
228.32
-59.06
6.08
63.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-20.07
-25.71
-14.43
-25.22
EBIT margin
152.68
67.08
50.87
29.11
Net profit margin
81.01
51.28
48.49
46.3
RoCE
15.1
3.57
6.87
3.66
RoNW
2.17
0.7
1.73
1.71
RoA
2
0.68
1.63
1.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
35.23
10.73
18.96
9.67
Dividend per share
2
3
3
2.5
Cash EPS
32.5
8.76
24.07
20.93
Book value per share
421.15
389.52
371.05
356.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.68
11.18
10.78
14.81
P/CEPS
6.16
13.69
8.49
6.84
P/B
0.47
0.3
0.55
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
2.47
6.74
6.26
9.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
13.37
15.32
Tax payout
-45.62
-17.66
-22.27
6.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.68
82.18
44.02
50.45
Inventory days
124.8
300.3
135.94
149.25
Creditor days
-27.44
-36.11
-25.25
-29.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-41.24
-13.96
-19.94
-3.3
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.03
-0.05
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
3.32
2.23
2.41
-0.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.72
-72.46
-81.58
-74.15
Employee costs
-8.94
-15.84
-8.57
-8.97
Other costs
-20.39
-37.41
-24.26
-42.09
