Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.16
26.49
68.38
67.54
yoy growth (%)
10.1
-61.26
1.24
-13.27
Raw materials
-26.76
-19.19
-55.79
-50.88
As % of sales
91.76
72.46
81.58
75.32
Employee costs
-4.45
-3.87
-5.59
-5.75
As % of sales
15.26
14.62
8.17
8.52
Other costs
-8.36
-7.94
-15.08
-27.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.69
29.97
22.05
40.14
Operating profit
-10.41
-4.52
-8.08
-16.2
OPM
-35.72
-17.06
-11.82
-23.99
Depreciation
-2.37
-2.28
-2.4
-2.36
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.91
-1.5
-5.9
Other income
14.94
19.37
28.39
32.28
Profit before tax
1.68
11.65
16.39
7.8
Taxes
0.38
-1.36
-6.02
2.26
Tax rate
23.01
-11.74
-36.76
29.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.07
10.28
10.36
10.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.07
10.28
10.36
10.06
yoy growth (%)
-79.85
-0.8
2.97
-374.55
NPM
7.1
38.82
15.16
14.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.