Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

354.1
(3.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.16

26.49

68.38

67.54

yoy growth (%)

10.1

-61.26

1.24

-13.27

Raw materials

-26.76

-19.19

-55.79

-50.88

As % of sales

91.76

72.46

81.58

75.32

Employee costs

-4.45

-3.87

-5.59

-5.75

As % of sales

15.26

14.62

8.17

8.52

Other costs

-8.36

-7.94

-15.08

-27.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.69

29.97

22.05

40.14

Operating profit

-10.41

-4.52

-8.08

-16.2

OPM

-35.72

-17.06

-11.82

-23.99

Depreciation

-2.37

-2.28

-2.4

-2.36

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.91

-1.5

-5.9

Other income

14.94

19.37

28.39

32.28

Profit before tax

1.68

11.65

16.39

7.8

Taxes

0.38

-1.36

-6.02

2.26

Tax rate

23.01

-11.74

-36.76

29.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.07

10.28

10.36

10.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.07

10.28

10.36

10.06

yoy growth (%)

-79.85

-0.8

2.97

-374.55

NPM

7.1

38.82

15.16

14.9

