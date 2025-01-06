Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.68
11.65
16.39
7.8
Depreciation
-2.37
-2.28
-2.4
-2.36
Tax paid
0.38
-1.36
-6.02
2.26
Working capital
-3.78
10.49
8.38
4.38
Other operating items
Operating
-4.09
18.48
16.34
12.07
Capital expenditure
-2.19
1.84
0.48
-2.01
Free cash flow
-6.28
20.32
16.83
10.06
Equity raised
486.38
475.5
492.18
488.12
Investing
-1.07
-4.07
-52.31
-50.7
Financing
-1.43
-0.61
-29.67
-66.05
Dividends paid
0
0
3.79
3.41
Net in cash
477.6
491.14
430.83
384.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.