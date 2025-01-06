iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

342.6
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

Guj Apollo Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.68

11.65

16.39

7.8

Depreciation

-2.37

-2.28

-2.4

-2.36

Tax paid

0.38

-1.36

-6.02

2.26

Working capital

-3.78

10.49

8.38

4.38

Other operating items

Operating

-4.09

18.48

16.34

12.07

Capital expenditure

-2.19

1.84

0.48

-2.01

Free cash flow

-6.28

20.32

16.83

10.06

Equity raised

486.38

475.5

492.18

488.12

Investing

-1.07

-4.07

-52.31

-50.7

Financing

-1.43

-0.61

-29.67

-66.05

Dividends paid

0

0

3.79

3.41

Net in cash

477.6

491.14

430.83

384.86

Guj Apollo Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.